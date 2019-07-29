Parsons (PSN) Forms $37.19 Double Top; Mcgrath Rentcorp Has 1.1 Sentiment

Mcgrath Rentcorp (MGRC) investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 78 active investment managers opened new or increased positions, while 71 sold and decreased positions in Mcgrath Rentcorp. The active investment managers in our database reported: 20.00 million shares, up from 19.84 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Mcgrath Rentcorp in top ten positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 53 Increased: 54 New Position: 24.

Parsons Corporation (PSN) formed double top with $38.31 target or 3.00% above today’s $37.19 share price. Parsons Corporation (PSN) has $3.70B valuation. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $37.19. About 147,885 shares traded. Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Parsons Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:PSN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Parsons Corporation Common Stock had 5 analyst reports since June 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Analysts await Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) to report earnings on August, 13 before the open. PSN’s profit will be $64.63 million for 14.30 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Parsons Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.04% EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.20% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $64.97. About 46,895 shares traded. McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) has declined 4.56% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MGRC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ McGrath RentCorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGRC); 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on McGrath RentCorp, Universal Forest Products, Venator Materials, Armada Hoffler Prop; 01/05/2018 – McGrath RentCorp 1Q EPS 59c; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENTCORP BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK; 08/03/2018 McGrath Rent Access Event Scheduled By Noble Capital Markets; 02/04/2018 – McGrath RentCorp Sets First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Date and Time; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENT 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 47C (2 EST.); 29/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Net Element, McGrath RentCorp, AvalonBay Communities, American Tower Corporation (REIT), Earthstone Energ; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH SEES 2018 OPER PROFIT UP 11%-15%, SAW UP 8%-12%; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENT 1Q REV. $105.1M

Analysts await McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 12.31% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MGRC’s profit will be $17.70 million for 22.25 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by McGrath RentCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could McGrath RentCorp’s (NASDAQ:MGRC) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Good Is McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) At Creating Shareholder Value? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 16, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “McGrath RentCorp Announces Results for First Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 30, 2019.