Parsons (PSN) Forms $37.14 Double Top; Northeast Bancorp (NBN) Has 0.96 Sentiment

Northeast Bancorp (NBN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.04, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 25 hedge funds increased or started new stock positions, while 26 sold and reduced stock positions in Northeast Bancorp. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 4.40 million shares, up from 3.80 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Northeast Bancorp in top ten stock positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 7 Reduced: 19 Increased: 18 New Position: 7.

Parsons Corporation (PSN) formed double top with $38.25 target or 3.00% above today’s $37.14 share price. Parsons Corporation (PSN) has $3.66B valuation. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $37.14. About 125,030 shares traded. Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) has 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Northeast Bancorp operates as the bank holding firm for Northeast Bank that provides banking services and products to individual and corporate clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $190.42 million. The companyÂ’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposit, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It has a 10.22 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising automobile, boat, and recreational vehicle loans; and small business administration loans.

Castine Capital Management Llc holds 4.14% of its portfolio in Northeast Bank for 645,681 shares. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc owns 296,444 shares or 1.64% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Price Michael F has 0.59% invested in the company for 231,637 shares. The Illinois-based Perritt Capital Management Inc has invested 0.37% in the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital, a Missouri-based fund reported 16,775 shares.

The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $21.06. About 16,406 shares traded. Northeast Bank (NBN) has declined 2.11% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.54% the S&P500. Some Historical NBN News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Northeast Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBN); 25/04/2018 – Northeast Bancorp 3Q EPS 43c; 10/04/2018 Northeast Bancorp Short-Interest Ratio Rises 14% to 22 Days; 25/04/2018 – Northeast Bancorp 3Q Net $3.93M

Among 3 analysts covering Parsons Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:PSN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Parsons Corporation Common Stock had 5 analyst reports since June 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Analysts await Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) to report earnings on August, 13 before the open. PSN’s profit will be $63.98M for 14.28 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Parsons Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.04% EPS growth.