Parsons (PSN) EPS Estimated At $0.65; Northrop Grumman Has 1.18 Sentiment

Analysts expect Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) to report $0.65 EPS on August, 13 before the open.PSN’s profit would be $63.98M giving it 14.16 P/E if the $0.65 EPS is correct. After having $0.57 EPS previously, Parsons Corporation’s analysts see 14.04% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $36.81. About 310,554 shares traded. Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) has 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.49, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 340 active investment managers increased or opened new stock positions, while 287 reduced and sold equity positions in Northrop Grumman Corp. The active investment managers in our database reported: 136.92 million shares, down from 143.59 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Northrop Grumman Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 5 to 6 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 40 Reduced: 247 Increased: 223 New Position: 117.

R. G. Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc holds 4.17% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation for 1,700 shares. Canal Insurance Co owns 40,093 shares or 3.67% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cadinha & Co Llc has 3.12% invested in the company for 59,159 shares. The New Hampshire-based American Trust Investment Advisors Llc has invested 2.63% in the stock. Rothschild Capital Partners Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 14,696 shares.

The stock decreased 0.39% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $351.52. About 358,213 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) has declined 7.60% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 09/04/2018 – Two independent investigations point to the Northrop’s payload adapter as the cause of the satellite’s loss, the report said; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP NOC.N FY2018 REV VIEW $27.11 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – SpaceNews: BREAKING: Air Force awards contracts to Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman for future missile-warning satellite cons; 30/03/2018 – Northrop Grumman: Victor H. Fazio to Retire From Board; 17/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS NORTHROP GRUMMAN ‘A-2’ SHORT-TERM RATING; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN 1Q EPS $4.21, EST. $3.65; 15/05/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 9% TO $1.20/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Raises 2018 View To EPS $15.40-EPS $15.65; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Had Seen 2018 EPS $15.00-$15.25; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman 1Q Net $739M

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, strike, logistics and modernization, and command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance to government and commercial clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $59.48 billion. It has three divisions: Aerospace Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services. It has a 18.21 P/E ratio. The Aerospace Systems segment designs, develops, integrates, and produces manned aircraft, autonomous systems, spacecraft, high-energy laser systems, microelectronics, and other systems/subsystems.

Analysts await Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.74 EPS, down 27.52% or $1.80 from last year’s $6.54 per share. NOC’s profit will be $802.01 million for 18.54 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.06 actual EPS reported by Northrop Grumman Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.32% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Parsons Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:PSN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Parsons Corporation Common Stock had 5 analyst reports since June 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.62 billion. It operates in two divisions, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. It has a 4.59 P/E ratio. The firm offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.