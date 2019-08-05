Parsons (PSN) EPS Estimated At $0.65; Dryships (DRYS) Sellers Decreased By 24.38% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) to report $0.65 EPS on August, 13 before the open.PSN’s profit would be $65.30 million giving it 14.30 P/E if the $0.65 EPS is correct. After having $0.57 EPS previously, Parsons Corporation’s analysts see 14.04% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $37.19. About 174,160 shares traded. Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Dryships Inc (NASDAQ:DRYS) had a decrease of 24.38% in short interest. DRYS’s SI was 1.67 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 24.38% from 2.20 million shares previously. With 377,500 avg volume, 4 days are for Dryships Inc (NASDAQ:DRYS)’s short sellers to cover DRYS’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.81. About 157,249 shares traded. DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ:DRYS) has declined 25.95% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.95% the S&P500. Some Historical DRYS News: 29/05/2018 – DRYSHIPS INC – DEAL FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF $93.8 MLN; 29/05/2018 – DRYSHIPS TO BUY TWO VESSELS FOR $93.8M; 08/05/2018 – DRYSHIPS 1Q NET VOYAGE REV. $44.1M; 29/05/2018 – DryShips Inc. Announces Agreement To Acquire Two Vessels; 15/03/2018 – DRYSHIPS REPORTS SOME; 19/04/2018 – DryShips at Capital Link International Shipping Forum Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – DryShips at Capital Link International Shipping Forum Apr 20; 15/03/2018 DryShips Inc. Announces Certain Updates; 08/05/2018 – DRYSHIPS INC QTRLY VOYAGE REVENUES $11.8 MLN VS $44.1 MLN; 22/05/2018 – DryShips – Great Value, Great Catalysts, Not So Great CEO

More notable recent Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Parsons Ranks #59 on 2019 Bloomberg Government Report – PRNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Avygail Sanchez Joins US Conference of Mayors Steering Committee – PRNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Parsons to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 13, 2019 – PRNewswire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Parsons Continues Strategic, High-Growth Acquisitions – PRNewswire” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Parsons Supporting the Future of Seattle Rail – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.74 billion. It operates in two divisions, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. It has a 4.64 P/E ratio. The firm offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

Among 3 analysts covering Parsons Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:PSN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Parsons Corporation Common Stock had 5 analyst reports since June 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

DryShips Inc. owns and operates ocean going cargo vessels worldwide. The company has market cap of $331.91 million. It operates through two divisions, Drybulk and Offshore Support. It has a 16.42 P/E ratio. The Drybulk segment offers drybulk commodities transportation services for the steel, electric utility, construction, and agri-food industries.