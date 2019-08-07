Parsons (PSN) Analysts See $0.65 EPS; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering MSCI Inc. (MSCI)

Among 4 analysts covering MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. MSCI Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, July 8 by UBS. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Macquarie Research. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MSCI in report on Thursday, June 13 with “Equal-Weight” rating. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. See MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) latest ratings:

19/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $223.0000 New Target: $240.0000 Maintain

08/07/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $234.0000 New Target: $258.0000 Downgrade

13/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $216.0000 New Target: $223.0000 Maintain

29/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $184 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Rating: Hold New Target: $188 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy New Target: $209 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $188 Maintain

Analysts expect Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) to report $0.65 EPS on August, 13 before the open.PSN’s profit would be $64.64 million giving it 13.85 P/E if the $0.65 EPS is correct. After having $0.57 EPS previously, Parsons Corporation’s analysts see 14.04% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $36.01. About 243,165 shares traded. Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) has 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold MSCI Inc. shares while 156 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 4.67% less from 77.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust reported 0% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 71,099 shares. Advisory Svcs Net Ltd Liability has invested 0% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Farmers And Merchants Invs reported 0% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Price T Rowe Assocs Md owns 2.77M shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 2,943 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Everence Capital Management reported 1,797 shares. Eqis Capital Management reported 21,074 shares. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Inc has invested 0.15% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Renaissance Lc holds 946,367 shares. Artisan Ptnrs Ltd Partnership has 0.06% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Strategic Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.07% or 1,594 shares in its portfolio. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi invested 0% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Lazard Asset Lc reported 50,504 shares stake. Copeland Cap Mgmt reported 48,931 shares stake.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $3.33 million activity. $3.33M worth of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) shares were sold by Crum Scott A.

More notable recent MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does MSCI Inc.’s (NYSE:MSCI) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “MSCI August Quarterly Index Review Announcement Scheduled for August 07, 2019 – Business Wire” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About MSCI Inc (MSCI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “MSCI Indexes Will See Larger A-Shares Weights – Benzinga” published on March 01, 2019 as well as Foxbusiness.com‘s news article titled: “Innovator to List MSCI EAFE and Emerging Markets ETFs on NYSE – Fox Business” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

MSCI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides services and products to support the needs of institutional investors throughout their investment processes worldwide. The company has market cap of $19.10 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. It has a 31.98 P/E ratio. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

More notable recent Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Parsons Ranks #59 on 2019 Bloomberg Government Report – PRNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Avygail Sanchez Joins US Conference of Mayors Steering Committee – PRNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Parsons Continues Strategic, High-Growth Acquisitions – PRNewswire” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Parsons Supporting the Future of Seattle Rail – PRNewswire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Investor Ideas Adds Recent IPO’s in Biotech (NASDAQ: $PSNL) (NASDAQ: $STOK), Tech (NASDAQ: $SONM) and Defense (NYSE: $PSN) – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Parsons Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:PSN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Parsons Corporation Common Stock had 5 analyst reports since June 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.58 billion. It operates in two divisions, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. It has a 4.49 P/E ratio. The firm offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.