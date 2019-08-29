Parsons Corporation (PSN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Continental Materials Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CUO)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) and Continental Materials Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CUO). The two are both Diversified Machinery companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parsons Corporation 35 0.89 N/A 8.01 4.58 Continental Materials Corporation 18 0.16 N/A 5.52 2.76

Demonstrates Parsons Corporation and Continental Materials Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Continental Materials Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Parsons Corporation. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Parsons Corporation’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Parsons Corporation and Continental Materials Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parsons Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Continental Materials Corporation 0.00% 25.9% 16.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Parsons Corporation is 1.2 while its Current Ratio is 1.2. Meanwhile, Continental Materials Corporation has a Current Ratio of 4.1 while its Quick Ratio is 3.3. Continental Materials Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Parsons Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Parsons Corporation and Continental Materials Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Parsons Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Continental Materials Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Parsons Corporation’s consensus price target is $38.25, while its potential upside is 11.94%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 8.7% of Parsons Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.5% of Continental Materials Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 98.55% of Parsons Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Continental Materials Corporation has 7.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Parsons Corporation -1.74% 0.27% 0% 0% 0% 22.08% Continental Materials Corporation -2.31% -8.74% -20% 25.74% -20.83% 40.97%

For the past year Parsons Corporation has weaker performance than Continental Materials Corporation

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Parsons Corporation beats Continental Materials Corporation.

Continental Materials Corporation produces and sells heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) products; and construction products in North America. The HVAC Industry Group offers gas-fired wall furnaces, console heaters, and fan coils, as well as evaporative coolers. Continental Materials Corporation sells its HVAC products through plumbing, heating, and air conditioning wholesale distributors, as well as directly to retail home-centers and other retail outlets; and HVAC installing contractors and equipment manufacturers for commercial applications. The Construction Products Industry Group produces and sells concrete, aggregates, and construction supplies; and hollow metal doors, door frames and related hardware, wood doors, lavatory fixtures, and electronic access and security systems. The company primarily sells its construction products to general and sub-contractors, government entities, and individuals. Continental Materials Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.