Parsons Corporation (PSN) and Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Comparing side by side

Both Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) and Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) are each other’s competitor in the Diversified Machinery industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parsons Corporation 35 0.91 N/A 8.01 4.58 Lennox International Inc. 265 2.46 N/A 9.16 27.99

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Parsons Corporation and Lennox International Inc. Lennox International Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Parsons Corporation. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Parsons Corporation’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Lennox International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Parsons Corporation and Lennox International Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parsons Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Lennox International Inc. 0.00% -220.8% 17.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Parsons Corporation is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.2. The Current Ratio of rival Lennox International Inc. is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. Lennox International Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Parsons Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Parsons Corporation and Lennox International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Parsons Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Lennox International Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

The consensus target price of Parsons Corporation is $38.25, with potential upside of 9.50%. Competitively the consensus target price of Lennox International Inc. is $259.25, which is potential 8.46% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Parsons Corporation is looking more favorable than Lennox International Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Parsons Corporation and Lennox International Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.7% and 75.8% respectively. 98.55% are Parsons Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.2% of Lennox International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Parsons Corporation -1.74% 0.27% 0% 0% 0% 22.08% Lennox International Inc. -1.49% -9.41% -3.33% 14.35% 20.14% 17.19%

For the past year Parsons Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Lennox International Inc.

Summary

Lennox International Inc. beats Parsons Corporation on 9 of the 12 factors.

Lennox International Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, South America, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies for residential replacement and new construction markets. The Commercial Heating & Cooling segment offers rooftop units, split system/air handler combinations, small package units, chillers, and fan coils for commercial buildings, shopping malls, other retail and entertainment buildings, institutional, and other field-engineered applications. This segment also engages in the installation and service of commercial heating and cooling equipment. The Refrigeration segment offers condensing units, unit coolers, fluid coolers, air cooled condensers, air handlers, display cases, and refrigeration rack systems that helps in preserving food and other perishables in supermarkets, convenience stores, restaurants, warehouses, and distribution centers, as well as for data center, machine tooling, and other cooling applications. The company distributes its products and services under the Lennox, Aire-Flo, Armstrong Air, Ducane, Air-Ease, Concord, Magic-Pak, and ADP Advanced Distributor Products brands. It operates approximately 209 Lennox PartsPlus stores. Lennox International Inc. was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.