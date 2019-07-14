Parsons Corporation (PSN) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Diversified Machinery company, Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Parsons Corporation has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 65.98% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Parsons Corporation has 98.55% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 7.18% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Parsons Corporation and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parsons Corporation 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 4.81% 21.84% 9.45%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Parsons Corporation and its competitors’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Parsons Corporation N/A 34 0.00 Industry Average 260.77M 5.42B 44.54

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Parsons Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Parsons Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.67 1.81 2.31 2.55

Parsons Corporation currently has an average price target of $35, suggesting a potential downside of -7.09%. As a group, Diversified Machinery companies have a potential upside of 67.01%. By having stronger average rating and higher probable upside, Parsons Corporation make research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Parsons Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Parsons Corporation 7.91% 0% 0% 0% 0% 7.91% Industry Average 5.58% 7.47% 14.09% 21.78% 33.34% 28.20%

For the past year Parsons Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Dividends

Parsons Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Parsons Corporation’s rivals beat on 4 of the 4 factors Parsons Corporation.