Parsons Corporation (PSN) and Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) Contrasting side by side

Both Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) and Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parsons Corporation 35 0.00 99.26M 8.01 4.58 Eaton Corporation plc 81 1.74 418.60M 5.03 16.33

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Eaton Corporation plc seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Parsons Corporation. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Parsons Corporation is currently more affordable than Eaton Corporation plc, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Parsons Corporation and Eaton Corporation plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parsons Corporation 285,804,779.73% 0% 0% Eaton Corporation plc 514,946,487.88% 13.2% 6.9%

Liquidity

Parsons Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Eaton Corporation plc’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 0.9 Quick Ratio. Eaton Corporation plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Parsons Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Parsons Corporation and Eaton Corporation plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Parsons Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Eaton Corporation plc 0 2 0 2.00

Parsons Corporation has a 14.11% upside potential and a consensus price target of $38.25. On the other hand, Eaton Corporation plc’s potential upside is 3.60% and its consensus price target is $86. Based on the results given earlier, Parsons Corporation is looking more favorable than Eaton Corporation plc, analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 8.7% of Parsons Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 81.4% of Eaton Corporation plc are owned by institutional investors. About 98.55% of Parsons Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.2% are Eaton Corporation plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Parsons Corporation -1.74% 0.27% 0% 0% 0% 22.08% Eaton Corporation plc -0.65% -1.19% 0.34% 12.77% 2.92% 19.71%

For the past year Parsons Corporation was more bullish than Eaton Corporation plc.

Summary

Eaton Corporation plc beats on 11 of the 15 factors Parsons Corporation.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products. The companyÂ’s Electrical Systems and Services segment provides power distribution and assemblies, three phase power quality products, hazardous duty electrical equipment, explosion-proof instrumentation, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and services. Its Hydraulics segment offers various power products, controls and sensing products, fluid conveyance products, filtration systems solutions, industrial drum and disc brakes, and golf grips. The companyÂ’s Aerospace segment provides hydraulic power generation systems, controls and sensing products, fluid conveyance products, and fuel systems for commercial and military use. Its Vehicle segment designs, manufactures, markets, and supplies drivetrain, powertrain systems, and critical components, including transmissions, clutches, hybrid power systems, superchargers, engine valves and valve actuation systems, cylinder heads, locking and limited slip differentials, transmission controls, fuel vapor components, fluid connectors, and conveyance products. The company serves industrial, institutional, governmental, utility, commercial, residential, information technology, renewable energy, marine, agriculture, oil and gas, construction, mining, forestry, material handling, truck and bus, machine tools, molding, primary metals, and power generation markets, as well as original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket customers of heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks, SUVs, CUVs, passenger cars, and agricultural equipment. Eaton Corporation plc was founded in 1916 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.