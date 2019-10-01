Parsons Capital Management Upped Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake; Regal Beloit (RBC) SI Increased By 22.68%

Parsons Capital Management Inc increased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 13.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Parsons Capital Management Inc acquired 16,415 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Parsons Capital Management Inc holds 136,462 shares with $7.47 million value, up from 120,047 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $204.20 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.65% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $48.1. About 9.52 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Bd of Directors; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: So far, more than 95% of the routers have returned to the normal attack and resumed service. – ! $CSCO; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and Quantum-Safe Cryptographic Algorithms; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 28/03/2018 – Telegraph-Herald: Cisco Systems gives $50M to combat homelessness; 17/05/2018 – Tech Today: Debating Cisco, Dropbox Versus Google, Liking Teradata — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SAID TO BE ONE OF TWO BIDDERS THAT OFFERED ZSCALER $2 BLN; 23/05/2018 – Cisco Executive: Companies, Regulators Not Ready for EU Data Rules — Barron’s Blog

Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) had an increase of 22.68% in short interest. RBC’s SI was 919,400 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 22.68% from 749,400 shares previously. With 226,700 avg volume, 4 days are for Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC)’s short sellers to cover RBC’s short positions. The SI to Regal Beloit Corporation’s float is 2.18%. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $72.23. About 49,977 shares traded. Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) has declined 4.82% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.82% the S&P500. Some Historical RBC News: 05/04/2018 – Fitch Revises Rating Watch on Melsta Regal Finance to Evolving from Negative; 26/03/2018 – REGAL HOTELS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$982.1 MLN VS HK$213.7 MLN; 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Regal Hotels International Holdings Ltd; 26/03/2018 – REGAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST 1881.HK – FY PROFIT FOR THE YEAR, BEFORE DISTRIBUTIONS TO UNITHOLDERS HK$2,488.3 MLN VS HK$564.0 MLN; 07/05/2018 – REGAL BELOIT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.34, EST. $1.25; 07/05/2018 – REGAL BELOIT CORP RBC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.57 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – REGAL BELOIT BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 28C-SHR FROM 26C, EST. 28C; 03/04/2018 – Regal Petroleum 2017 Pretax Profit Surges as Production Increases; 07/05/2018 – REGAL BELOIT RAISED 2018 EPS GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – TABLE-Regal 7938.T -2017/18 parent forecast

Among 9 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.30’s average target is 14.97% above currents $48.1 stock price. Cisco Systems had 13 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 15 by Raymond James. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by Nomura. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, June 25. Morgan Stanley maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Thursday, August 15. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $4900 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Thursday, August 15. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $5600 target. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, June 20. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, August 15.

Parsons Capital Management Inc decreased Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) stake by 1,831 shares to 22,160 valued at $5.86M in 2019Q2. It also reduced United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) stake by 3,767 shares and now owns 6,870 shares. Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) was reduced too.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity. On Friday, June 7 BUSH WESLEY G bought $557,404 worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 10,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Highstreet Asset Mngmt reported 0.98% stake. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Limited Co holds 0.13% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 53,192 shares. Rockland Comm stated it has 29,791 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership accumulated 25,240 shares. Mcgowan Asset Mgmt invested in 0.04% or 4,167 shares. Frontier Inv Mngmt Company, Texas-based fund reported 261,460 shares. Stevens Management LP reported 555,338 shares. Clark Capital Mgmt Grp Incorporated owns 1.56 million shares for 1.81% of their portfolio. Baxter Bros Inc invested in 0.07% or 5,394 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Lc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Plante Moran Finance Limited Company has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Finemark Fincl Bank owns 458,491 shares or 1.4% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer & has invested 0.99% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 141,195 are owned by Old Natl Commercial Bank In. New York-based Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.51% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 23 investors sold Regal Beloit Corporation shares while 102 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 38.52 million shares or 0.48% less from 38.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 374,638 are held by Thrivent Finance For Lutherans. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Australia reported 0.01% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Prudential reported 277,336 shares stake. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 0.02% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.01% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Swiss Commercial Bank holds 0.01% or 79,622 shares in its portfolio. Profit Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 22,574 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd reported 3,733 shares stake. Dupont Capital Management Corporation holds 0.01% or 3,314 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock Inc has 0.02% invested in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Moreover, Macquarie has 0% invested in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) for 21,400 shares. Ajo L P stated it has 567,982 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) for 29,059 shares. Schroder Grp holds 9,600 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv reported 5,303 shares stake.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and power transmission products worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.03 billion. It operates through three divisions: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. It has a 12.08 P/E ratio. The Commercial and Industrial Systems segment provides AC and DC motors, and controls; motors, electronic variable speed controls, and blowers; and starters, contactors, relays, variable frequency drives, and integrated solutions of components.