Parsons Capital Management Upped By $660,265 Its Bp Plc (BP) Stake; Lightpath Technologies – Class A (LPTH) Shorts Decreased By 21.66%

Parsons Capital Management Inc increased Bp Plc (BP) stake by 41.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Parsons Capital Management Inc acquired 15,355 shares as Bp Plc (BP)’s stock declined 7.75%. The Parsons Capital Management Inc holds 52,065 shares with $2.28M value, up from 36,710 last quarter. Bp Plc now has $123.67B valuation. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $36.75. About 5.00 million shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 01/05/2018 – Oil prices are looking ‘frothy’ and could lead to a correction, BP finance chief says; 03/05/2018 – TOP SHIPS INC – HAS EXTENDED FIRM PERIOD OF TIME CHARTER OF M/T ECO FLEET WITH BP SHIPPING LIMITED FOR SIX MONTHS; 21/05/2018 – BP DOESN’T WANT CLIMATE DISCLOSURES TO BE TOOL FOR LAWYERS: CEO; 26/04/2018 – BP-SOCAR Agreement is For Exploration in North Absheron Basin of Caspian Sea; 10/04/2018 – BP SAYS COMPANY HAS LOOKED AT VARIOUS OPTIONS IN THE PERMIAN; 18/05/2018 – BP Is Said in Talks to Take Conoco’s U.K. Field in Swap Deal; 01/05/2018 – BP’S GILVARY HASN’T SEEN COST INCREASES IN UPSTREAM SEGMENT YET; 22/05/2018 – BP to cut 3 pct of jobs in upstream business – FT; 28/05/2018 – ? BP boss to champion […]; 26/03/2018 – EIN BP Energy News: Rumors Of Exxon Mobil’s Demise Are Greatly Exaggerated

Lightpath Technologies Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:LPTH) had a decrease of 21.66% in short interest. LPTH’s SI was 353,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 21.66% from 451,500 shares previously. With 160,400 avg volume, 2 days are for Lightpath Technologies Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:LPTH)’s short sellers to cover LPTH’s short positions. The SI to Lightpath Technologies Inc – Class A’s float is 1.58%. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.0073 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6973. About 28,151 shares traded. LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) has declined 69.92% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.92% the S&P500. Some Historical LPTH News: 19/04/2018 DJ LightPath Technologies Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPTH)

Since May 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $3,450 activity. On Wednesday, May 15 GAYNOR JOSEPH J JR bought $3,450 worth of LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) or 3,000 shares.

LightPath Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, makes, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company has market cap of $18.00 million. The firm offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, GRADIUM glass lenses, and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products are used in various industries, including defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.87, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.

Among 3 analysts covering BP plc (NYSE:BP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. BP plc has $5300 highest and $48.6000 lowest target. $51.20’s average target is 39.32% above currents $36.75 stock price. BP plc had 7 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy”. Jefferies upgraded BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) on Wednesday, July 31 to “Buy” rating.

