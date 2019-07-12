Parsons Capital Management Trimmed Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Holding By $981,640; Vgi Partners Pty LTD Has Lifted Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake By $2.19 Million

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 1.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd acquired 1,229 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Vgi Partners Pty Ltd holds 95,693 shares with $170.41 million value, up from 94,464 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $982.06 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.31M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/03/2018 – Verde’s Super Greensand® Now Available at Amazon.com; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS NEUTRAL ON RETAIL PHARMACY DUE TO AN OVERLY COMPETITIVE FRONT-END MARKET AND AMAZON-RELATED RISK; 05/04/2018 – Trump says taking a serious look at policy options on Amazon; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: Amazon’s home robot sounds like a Roomba with Alexa; 13/04/2018 – Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos say this is the most effective way to make tough decisions; 08/05/2018 – Spherix CEO, Anthony Hayes, Set to Appear Live on Cheddar TV Interview to Take Place From the Floor of the NYSE on May 9th 12:50 p.m; 04/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: LEN, AMZN, CBS, VIAB, DPZ, PLAY & more; 26/03/2018 – The Boston Globe: Some independent booksellers are hopping mad about the Amazon-exclusive rollout of the new John Oliver book,; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11; 02/04/2018 – Trump hits Amazon yet again Monday: Claims post office losing ‘a fortune’ and other retailers pay more in taxes

Parsons Capital Management Inc decreased Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) stake by 75.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Parsons Capital Management Inc sold 11,155 shares as Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI)’s stock rose 9.02%. The Parsons Capital Management Inc holds 3,542 shares with $313,000 value, down from 14,697 last quarter. Nxp Semiconductors N V now has $27.08 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.05% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $96.99. About 2.23M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS ZTE RESTRICTIONS AN ISSUE OF HIGH CONCERN FOR CHINA; 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS ZTE ISSUE HAS BEEN RAISED AT MANY LEVELS BY THE CHINESE GOVERNMENT; 02/05/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS WON’T HOLD CALL NOR PROVIDE FORWARD GUIDANCE; 14/05/2018 – China Is Said to Restart Review of Qualcomm’s Proposed NXP Deal; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sets New Date for NXP Deal as China Seeks Concessions; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM & NXP AGREE TO WITHDRAW & REFILE APPLICATION IN CHINA; 28/03/2018 – NXP Semiconductors sells China JV stake as Qualcomm takeover awaits Beíjing nod; 02/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors 1Q Rev $2.269B; 24/05/2018 – NXP HOLDER ELLIOTT ENTERED CASH SETTLED SWAPS ON MAY 24; 22/05/2018 – A LOT OF OPTIMISM FROM PEOPLE CLOSE TO NXPI/QCOM ON CHINA:CNBC

Among 13 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com had 21 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Friday, February 1 by Deutsche Bank. Raymond James maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Friday, February 1 with “Outperform” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Friday, March 15 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Monday, March 18. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Wednesday, January 23 with “Buy” rating. Evercore maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson on Thursday, March 21. Cowen & Co maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $2250 target.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Frontier Mgmt invested in 2,784 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Dsm Ptnrs Ltd Llc holds 3.11% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 118,412 shares. Mercer Capital Advisers reported 1.09% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Reilly Fincl Limited Com accumulated 0.25% or 1,061 shares. Maverick Limited reported 9,510 shares. Arrowgrass Capital Prtnrs (Us) Limited Partnership has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Auxier Asset Mngmt reported 121 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Llc has 11,220 shares. Moreover, Old West Investment Ltd Co has 0.16% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Firsthand accumulated 6,000 shares. First Republic Investment has invested 1.35% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kings Point Capital holds 2.34% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 6,599 shares. Moreover, Horizon Invests Lc has 0.11% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cullen Frost Bankers reported 52,820 shares. Sns Finance Grp Inc Ltd Com has 1.15% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.48 EPS, up 34.55% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.1 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $413.24M for 16.38 P/E if the $1.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.95% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. NXP Semiconductors had 10 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. As per Friday, February 8, the company rating was downgraded by Mizuho. The stock of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Thursday, January 17. The rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold” on Wednesday, June 5. Mizuho maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $10000 target in Wednesday, May 1 report. Morgan Stanley upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $11400 target in Wednesday, June 12 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by PiperJaffray.

