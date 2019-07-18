Parsons Capital Management Trimmed Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake; 4 Analysts Covering Rotork plc (LON:ROR)

Parsons Capital Management Inc decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 1.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Parsons Capital Management Inc sold 2,411 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock rose 1.83%. The Parsons Capital Management Inc holds 127,764 shares with $17.86 million value, down from 130,175 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $350.10 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $131.86. About 7.75 million shares traded or 8.92% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: LifeScan Had 2017 Net Revenue of About $1.5B; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO APPROVES SALE OF PLANT, MACHINERY OF BHAGALPUR UNIT; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick, the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 29/05/2018 – Invokana: The Diabetic Drug That Costs a Limb; 11/04/2018 – J&J: One-of-a-Kind Contact Lens Corrects Vision and Adapts to Changing Light Conditions; 24/04/2018 – J&J Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 18/05/2018 – J&J axes its big BACE program in asymptomatic Alzheimer’s patients as the drumbeat of PhIII failures rolls on $JNJ

Among 7 analysts covering Rotork PLC (LON:ROR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Rotork PLC had 26 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and GBX 310 target in Monday, February 25 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by HSBC. The stock of Rotork plc (LON:ROR) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by Goldman Sachs. On Tuesday, April 30 the stock rating was maintained by Peel Hunt with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, January 24 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 13 by Peel Hunt. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 325 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, June 14 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Goldman Sachs. See Rotork plc (LON:ROR) latest ratings:

11/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal Weight Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 276.00 New Target: GBX 285.00 Maintain

08/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 360.00 Maintain

03/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Underperform Old Target: GBX 250.00 Downgrade

28/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 360.00 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 333.00 New Target: GBX 338.00 Unchanged

14/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 250.00 New Target: GBX 295.00 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold New Target: GBX 280.00 Initiates Starts

30/04/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 325.00 New Target: GBX 360.00 Maintain

29/04/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 250.00 Maintain

The stock decreased 1.23% or GBX 3.8 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 304.4. About 266,196 shares traded. Rotork plc (LON:ROR) has 0.00% since July 18, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More news for Rotork plc (LON:ROR) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Should Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Here’s Why We Think Rotork (LON:ROR) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” and published on May 13, 2019 is yet another important article.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. The company has market cap of 2.66 billion GBP. It operates through four divisions: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. It has a 28.99 P/E ratio. The firm offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity. 3,000 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares with value of $419,040 were bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A.

Among 7 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 15 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, April 17. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Thursday, May 16 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy”. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $155 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, February 25. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Wednesday, July 17. The firm has “Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Monday, March 25.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “After Earnings Beat, Wall Street Talks Johnson & Johnson Litigation Risk – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Grade ‘A’ Retirement Portfolio: Johnson & Johnson Is Added To The Wait List – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Parsons Capital Management Inc increased Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) stake by 24,970 shares to 61,965 valued at $5.85M in 2019Q1. It also upped Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 6,663 shares and now owns 63,421 shares. Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) was raised too.