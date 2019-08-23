Parsons Capital Management Trimmed Its Apple (AAPL) Stake; Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Had 0 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Athabasca Oil has $1.5 highest and $1.25 lowest target. $1.38’s average target is 119.05% above currents $0.63 stock price. Athabasca Oil had 2 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Scotia Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. See Athabasca Oil Corporation (TSE:ATH) latest ratings:

21/03/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $1.5 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Hold New Target: $1.25 Maintain

Parsons Capital Management Inc decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 0.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Parsons Capital Management Inc sold 2,887 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Parsons Capital Management Inc holds 327,103 shares with $62.13 million value, down from 329,990 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $960.15 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $212.46. About 19.72M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/05/2018 – FITCH RATES GREEN APPLE 2018-l ‘AAA(EXP)SF’; STABLE OUTLOOK; 01/05/2018 – LVMH CEO tells CNBC that he regrets selling Apple shares before the company rocketed to its current day valuation; 25/05/2018 – Instead of framing Apple’s self-driving car ambitions around vehicle design, VC Gene Muenster said investors could view Apple’s Volkswagen partnership as an investment in its growing services business; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Europe Rev $13.85B; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IPHONE, ELMER’S GLUE, COSTCO ARE EXAMPLES OF MOATS; 10/05/2018 – Apple Shelves $1 Billion Irish Project Amid Planning Problems; 21/03/2018 – MacRumors: Apple’s Upcoming 5.8-inch OLED iPhone Could Be Cheaper Than iPhone X; 28/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has slashed its Apple iPhone sales estimates for the first two quarters of the year; 06/03/2018 – Japanese Apple supplier hasten merger to offset poor iPhone sales; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America says Apple could save $500 million a year making its own PC chips

The stock increased 1.61% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $0.63. About 217,620 shares traded. Athabasca Oil Corporation (TSE:ATH) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATH News: 10/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Athene’s Ratings; Outlook Revised to Positive; 17/05/2018 – Athene Class A Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 06/03/2018 – Athene Holding Ltd. Announces Secondary Offering of Common Shrs; 04/04/2018 – AIG and Athene Executive Joins Denim® as CTO; 09/03/2018 – AP Alternative Assets, L.P. Informs Investors of Availability of Additional Information Regarding Athene; 03/05/2018 – ATHENE 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.21, EST. $1.24; 03/05/2018 – Apollo Global Gets Stung on Quarterly Declines in ADT, Athene; 03/05/2018 – ATHENE HOLDING LTD ATH.N – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,011 MLN VS $1,619 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Athene Holding Ltd. Announces the Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Shrs

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company has market cap of $329.61 million. The firm operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s principal properties are the Kaybob and Placid asset areas located in northwestern Alberta; and the Hangingstone asset in northeastern Alberta.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peak Asset Management Ltd Llc has invested 4.01% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, David R Rahn And Associate has 2.66% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). American Assets Investment Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.61% or 52,500 shares. 69,539 are owned by Palisade Asset Ltd Liability. Corsair Cap Mngmt Lp owns 6,527 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Schwartz Invest Counsel holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3,480 shares. Brinker Cap holds 0.74% or 103,123 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 1.41% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Weiss Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.02% stake. 126,625 are owned by Baldwin Brothers Ma. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust reported 2.56% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The New York-based Taurus Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 3.54% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Comgest Invsts Sas, a France-based fund reported 47,600 shares. Amer Asset Management Inc reported 12,945 shares stake. 35,788 were accumulated by Scott And Selber.

Among 27 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Apple has $25000 highest and $140 lowest target. $216.59’s average target is 1.94% above currents $212.46 stock price. Apple had 74 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, March 26. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Daiwa Securities. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by BTIG Research with “Buy”. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Needham. UBS maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Thursday, May 23. UBS has “Buy” rating and $22500 target. Wedbush maintained it with “Buy” rating and $200 target in Tuesday, March 12 report. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. Jefferies maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, May 1 by Wedbush. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Goldman Sachs.