Parsons Capital Management Trimmed 3M Co (MMM) Holding as Share Price Declined; Core Laboratories N V (CLB) Shareholder Mcdonald Capital Investors Has Trimmed Its Position by $613,020

Parsons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 1.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc sold 3,894 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 356,778 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.13M, down from 360,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $4.15 during the last trading session, reaching $173.98. About 4.02 million shares traded or 18.04% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF TWELVE NOMINEES TO BOARD FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 05/03/2018 NIGERIA HAS POTENTIAL TO PUMP 3M B/D: KACHIKWU; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $10.20 TO $10.55 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Kristen Ludgate Senior VP, Human Re; 05/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION IN QTR INCREASED SALES BY 4.2 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR; 23/03/2018 – Sweden 3M Stibor at -0.30% by End-18 vs -0.14% Prior (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $8.68 TO $9.03; 08/03/2018 – FASTPARTNER AB – LOAN RUNS WITH VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 2.45 PERCENTAGE POINTS WITH MATURITY IN SEPTEMBER 2021

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc decreased its stake in Core Laboratories N V (CLB) by 3.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc sold 9,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 263,081 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.13 million, down from 272,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc who had been investing in Core Laboratories N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.35B market cap company. It closed at $53.03 lastly. It is up 54.64% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.07% the S&P500. Some Historical CLB News: 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES 1Q ADJ EPS 57C, EST. 57C; 25/04/2018 – Core Labs 1Q Rev $170M; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES SEES 2Q EPS 64C TO 66C, EST. 66C; 20/04/2018 – Low profile hedge funds post high returns in year after New York Sohn conference; 04/04/2018 – Core Laboratories’ First Quarter 2018 Webcast At 7:30 A.M. CDT / 2:30 P.M. CEST On April 26, 2018; 27/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $118; 19/04/2018 – Fisher Asset Buys New 1% Position in Core Laboratories; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES 1Q REV. $170.0M, EST. $170.1M; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY OPERATING MARGINS OF 19%, UP 400 BPS YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY SHR $0.57 EXCLUDING ITEMS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold CLB shares while 87 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 44.10 million shares or 7.51% less from 47.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Advisors LP invested in 109,322 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Limited Company has invested 0% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). 18,218 are owned by First Republic Management. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Moors & Cabot invested in 22,280 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 769,275 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 943,074 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Arcadia Inv Management Mi has 14,583 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Fernwood Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 3,620 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 38,582 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company owns 329 shares. Shelter Mutual Ins Communications has invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Hightower Advisors Ltd Company, Illinois-based fund reported 11,042 shares. 75,817 were reported by Eagle Asset Management. Tortoise Cap Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) for 10 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Fiduciary Invest Counsel reported 85,728 shares stake. First Bank & Trust Of Hutchinson has 0.14% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,108 shares. Garrison Bradford & Associate accumulated 0.7% or 4,000 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 165,976 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Westover Capital Advsr Lc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,250 shares. Cognios Lc stated it has 11,196 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. 1,302 were accumulated by Orrstown Fin Services. Victory Capital Mngmt holds 0.02% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 31,785 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 1,782 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Grp Inc (Ca) has invested 0.32% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Blb&B Advisors Lc accumulated 60,451 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.29% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 154,799 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny accumulated 24,867 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ntv Asset Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.09% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,479 shares. Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Company reported 19,549 shares stake.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 10 selling transactions for $17.27 million activity. Bushman Julie L sold $624,295 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, February 7. Gangestad Nicholas C also sold $942,450 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, February 7. Another trade for 9,410 shares valued at $1.87 million was made by Keel Paul A on Friday, February 8. Bauman James L also sold $3.22M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares. Vrohidis Ippocratis sold $1.63M worth of stock. $176,260 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was bought by PAGE GREGORY R on Thursday, May 9.