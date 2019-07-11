Parsons Capital Management Stake in Boeing Co (BA) Has Upped by $1.20 Million as Stock Declined; Winslow Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) as Market Valuation Rose

Winslow Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc sold 2,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,677 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.98M, down from 96,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $937.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $201.75. About 17.93M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/03/2018 – Apple Spreading Augmented Reality, Says Rosenblatt; HomePod Struggles — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – Ex-Microsoft manager lands Responsible Cobalt Initiative role; 24/05/2018 – SAMSUNG PREVIOUSLY PAID APPLE $399 MLN TOWARD PATENT CLAIMS IN RETRIED CASE; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of a data breach; 01/05/2018 – After tax reform announcements, Apple announced plans to invest in advanced manufacturing in the U.S. and add a new campus; 11/05/2018 – Apple says it’s found a ‘revolutionary’ way to make its devices more environmentally friendly; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 23/05/2018 – iPhone Czar Seeks $4.3 Billion IPO to Emerge From Apple’s Shadow; 24/05/2018 – Apple Partners With Volkswagen to Develop Self-Driving Vehicles -New York Times; 02/04/2018 – Apple plans to replace Intel chips in Macs with its own -Bloomberg

Parsons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 13.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc bought 3,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,311 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.42M, up from 24,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $6.7 during the last trading session, reaching $359. About 4.88 million shares traded or 6.84% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/05/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: A Cuban airline’s Boeing 737 has crashed outside Jose Marti International Airport in Havana. No word on; 31/05/2018 – BOEING DESIGNING ‘797’ TO MAKE MONEY OVER LIFE OF AIRPLANE; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Treasury’s Mnuchin does not see Iran sanctions hiking oil prices; 06/03/2018 – JET AIRWAYS TO INDUCT 81 BOEING 737-MAX PLANES BY 2024: SINHA; 14/03/2018 – Dow falls more than 100 points led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 11/04/2018 – BOEING & SIAEC ALSO FINALIZE PACTS FOR BAPAS TO ENTER FULL OPS; 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS AFTER 180-DAY PERIOD U.S. WILL REIMPOSE SANCTIONS ON PETROLEUM-RELATED TRANSACTIONS; 06/04/2018 – Boeing Lands Huge American Airlines Order; 14/03/2018 – GE begins flight trials for GE9X engine after delays; 01/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: KLX Inc. Rtgs Unaffctd By Acquisition By Boeing

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. Smith Gregory D had sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83M. On Wednesday, February 13 CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,916 shares. $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. 12,637 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $5.03 million were sold by McAllister Kevin G. COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 11.

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98M and $913.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 9,285 shares to 85,006 shares, valued at $5.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 7,669 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,397 shares, and cut its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.85 billion for 23.79 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.