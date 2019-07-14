Parsons Capital Management Raised Union Pacific (UNP) Holding; KKR Income Opportunities Fund (KIO)’s Sentiment Is 0.46

Parsons Capital Management Inc increased Union Pacific Corp (UNP) stake by 29.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Parsons Capital Management Inc acquired 2,525 shares as Union Pacific Corp (UNP)’s stock rose 2.90%. The Parsons Capital Management Inc holds 11,028 shares with $1.84M value, up from 8,503 last quarter. Union Pacific Corp now has $123.20 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.34% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $174.05. About 1.96 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CITES `UNANTICIPATED OPERATIONAL ISSUES’; 02/04/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC lnterstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO LANCE FRITZ SAYS HIRING BONUSES HAVE BEEN IMPLEMENTED BY CO IN CERTAIN AREAS ONLY AND NOT ACROSS THE BOARD – CNBC; 09/05/2018 – Forsta AP-Fonden Adds Union Pacific, Exits Enbridge Inc: 13F; 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 10:32 AM; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC – ON MARCH 15, CO REDEEMED $155 MLN OF DEBENTURES & MORTGAGE BONDS BOUGHT BY CO’S UNIT IN 1982 ACQUISITION OF MISSOURI PACIFIC RAILROAD

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (KIO) investors sentiment decreased to 0.46 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.83, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 12 investment professionals increased and started new stock positions, while 26 sold and reduced their holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 2.92 million shares, down from 3.81 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding KKR Income Opportunities Fund in top ten stock positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 12 Reduced: 14 Increased: 9 New Position: 3.

Among 7 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Union Pacific had 13 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, July 8 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight”. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Raymond James. As per Wednesday, June 12, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Loop Capital Markets. The company was downgraded on Thursday, June 13 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, April 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Congress Asset Management Comm Ma stated it has 47,267 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Becker has invested 0.18% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Mercer Capital Advisers has invested 0.18% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Klingenstein Fields And Company Lc holds 381,192 shares. Pettee Inc invested in 5,550 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Ashmore Wealth Management Limited Liability has 435,744 shares. Howland Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 26,777 shares. Chilton Invest Ltd invested in 2.8% or 477,408 shares. Moreover, Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has 0.24% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 17,969 are owned by Wills Financial. Alta Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 2.71% or 275,601 shares. Newbrook Cap LP holds 155,996 shares or 2.12% of its portfolio. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.22% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Atria Investments Ltd holds 0.15% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 21,398 shares. Fund Management has invested 0.06% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. The company has market cap of $320.36 million. L.P. It currently has negative earnings. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 1.07% of its portfolio in KKR Income Opportunities Fund for 136,760 shares. Highlander Capital Management Llc owns 70,842 shares or 0.68% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Robinson Capital Management Llc has 0.17% invested in the company for 35,470 shares. The Florida-based Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. has invested 0.14% in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 76,223 shares.

The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.75. About 77,010 shares traded. KKR Income Opportunities Fund (KIO) has declined 1.82% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.25% the S&P500.

