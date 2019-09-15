Parsons Capital Management Raised Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position By $886,410; Friess Associates Increased Astrazeneca Plc Spons Adr (AZN) Position

Friess Associates Llc increased Astrazeneca Plc Spons Adr (AZN) stake by 3.72% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Friess Associates Llc acquired 15,000 shares as Astrazeneca Plc Spons Adr (AZN)’s stock rose 16.22%. The Friess Associates Llc holds 418,000 shares with $17.26 million value, up from 403,000 last quarter. Astrazeneca Plc Spons Adr now has $111.37B valuation. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $42.77. About 3.65 million shares traded or 16.08% up from the average. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (IBRUTINIB) PLUS GAZYVA® (OBINUTUZUMAB) PHASE 3 ILLUMINATE TRIAL FOR FIRST-LINE THERAPY OF CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA (CLL) PATIENTS MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 22/03/2018 – Astra’s Lokelma Approved After Plant Deficiencies Led to Delays; 16/04/2018 – CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS INC – RANDOMIZED, PHASE 2B METRIC STUDY OF GLEMBATUMUMAB VEDOTIN COMPARED TO XELODA FAILED TO MEET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 12/03/2018 – ADXS, $AZN.GB: $ADXS Announces Clinical Hold in Axalimogene Filolisbac Phase 1/2 Combination Study with AstraZeneca’s IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) – ! $AZN.GB $ADXS; 18/04/2018 – ROCHE GETS FDA OK FOR PMA SUPPLEMENT FOR COBAS EGFR W/ TAGRISSO; 26/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics and Astellas Receive FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Enfortumab Vedotin in Locally Advanced or; 16/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – LYNPARZA TRIAL MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL; 22/03/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – EUROPEAN COMMISSION HAS GRANTED MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR LOKELMA; 12/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Says Phase 3 Trial Results for Imfinzi Antibody Delayed; 27/03/2018 – Adherium Receives U.S. 510(k) Clearance for Over-the-Counter Sales of its Smartinhaler™ Sensor

Parsons Capital Management Inc increased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 13.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Parsons Capital Management Inc acquired 16,415 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Parsons Capital Management Inc holds 136,462 shares with $7.47M value, up from 120,047 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $212.39B valuation. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.03. About 15.87 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 24/04/2018 – Orange Expands Its Open Transit Internet Network with Cisco Network Convergence System; 01/05/2018 – Permira Funds to Acquire Cisco’s Service Provider Video Software Solutions Business; 13/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Russia’s list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 23/05/2018 – Cisco Executive: Companies, Regulators Not Ready for EU Data Rules — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: ROWAN TROLLOPE TO BECOME CEO AT ANOTHER FIRM AS OF MAY 3; 17/04/2018 – Internet networking company Cisco is looking toward a world powered by the 5G wireless standard; 05/04/2018 – Colt Fast-Tracks the Delivery of New Services with Cisco Segment Routing and Ethernet VPN; 18/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. companies with exposure to Russia; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 01/05/2018 – Permira to Buy Cisco’s Service-Provider Video Software Unit

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity. 10,000 shares were bought by BUSH WESLEY G, worth $557,404 on Friday, June 7.

Parsons Capital Management Inc decreased Alphabet Inc stake by 512 shares to 6,694 valued at $7.25 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) stake by 5,080 shares and now owns 297,034 shares. Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Interstate State Bank stated it has 2.39% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Albert D Mason invested 0.21% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ironwood Fincl Limited Liability Com owns 600 shares. Guardian Inv Mngmt invested 1.51% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership reported 322,611 shares. Gyroscope Capital Mgmt Group Ltd has 6,555 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Markel Corporation stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Arrowmark Colorado Limited Co holds 10,000 shares. Hillsdale Investment Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 425,919 were reported by Clifford Swan Counsel Lc. Grandfield Dodd Lc holds 0.05% or 8,335 shares in its portfolio. Philadelphia Tru Communication invested 1.05% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Kornitzer Management Ks reported 994,462 shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. Schulhoff Com accumulated 42,338 shares. Lederer And Assocs Counsel Ca owns 33,400 shares.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cisco (CSCO) to Take Over CloudCherry, Expand Portfolio – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technical Pressures Weigh on Cisco Stock – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Buy Cisco Stock for the Bargain, Stick With it for the Stability – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Cisco Stock Isnâ€™t a Growth Stock Anymore â€” And Thatâ€™s OK – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Sets Itself Up for Success – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 31, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.30’s average target is 10.53% above currents $50.03 stock price. Cisco Systems had 14 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Tuesday, July 30. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Cowen & Co. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Thursday, August 15 with “Overweight” rating. Raymond James maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Thursday, August 15. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $4900 target. Raymond James maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Thursday, August 15 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by Goldman Sachs. As per Thursday, August 15, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $58 target in Monday, March 25 report.