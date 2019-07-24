Parsons Capital Management Raised Boeing Co (BA) Stake By $1.20 Million; Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (KFFB) Has 2 Sentiment

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (KFFB) investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.00, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 6 active investment managers opened new and increased stock positions, while 3 decreased and sold their stock positions in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 226,799 shares, up from 208,776 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Kentucky First Federal Bancorp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 2 Increased: 2 New Position: 4.

Parsons Capital Management Inc increased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 13.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Parsons Capital Management Inc acquired 3,145 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 15.82%. The Parsons Capital Management Inc holds 27,311 shares with $10.42 million value, up from 24,166 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $203.95 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.84% or $10.58 during the last trading session, reaching $362.49. About 5.33M shares traded or 18.85% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/04/2018 – BOEING STILL EVALUATING PROPOSED NEW MID-MARKET AIRPLANE; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO TIMING OF DECISION ON POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET IS YET TO BE DETERMINED, MAKING PRORGESS ON STUDIES; 28/03/2018 – Greece’s Aegean Picks Airbus Over Boeing for $3.5 Billion Order; 04/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO: NOT SURE DEAL W/ BOEING WILL BE CLOSED IN 1H18; 07/03/2018 – Rolls-Royce interested in powering any new mid-market jet; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Contract an Extension of the DLA/Boeing Captains of Industry Program; 03/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS IT’S MULLING ADDITIONAL BOEING 737 MAX JETS; 15/03/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 240 Points and It’s Not Just Boeing — Barron’s Blog; 05/04/2018 – Feinseth Says There Will Be Little Impact on Boeing From Tariffs (Video); 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Boeing May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 3 Yrs

Parsons Capital Management Inc decreased Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 2,887 shares to 327,103 valued at $62.13M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) stake by 7,669 shares and now owns 74,397 shares. Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) was reduced too.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. 19,500 shares valued at $7.83 million were sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. CAPOZZI HEIDI B also sold $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday, February 13. $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. 2,137 shares were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III, worth $873,712 on Monday, February 11. McAllister Kevin G had sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03M on Friday, February 8. $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN.

Among 10 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Boeing had 28 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Thursday, March 14. Morgan Stanley maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Thursday, February 28. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $500 target. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Hold” rating and $390 target in Monday, March 11 report. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by Seaport Global. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was downgraded by DZ BANK AG. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 10 by UBS. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Landesbank.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions accumulated 0.2% or 45,261 shares. Philadelphia Trust stated it has 3,958 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Shelton Capital Mgmt reported 0.04% stake. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Australia holds 0.2% or 55,207 shares in its portfolio. Verition Fund Limited Liability Corp owns 0.02% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,190 shares. Marietta Invest Prtnrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management has 2,495 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America invested in 1,513 shares. First Merchants holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,160 shares. Pioneer Tru Bankshares N A Or has 800 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 18,026 shares. Asset Incorporated accumulated 36,810 shares. Hikari Pwr Ltd holds 2.31% or 57,900 shares. Sunbelt Secs Incorporated invested in 2,000 shares. Lipe And Dalton invested 0.15% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp for 68,283 shares. Farmers National Bank owns 16,209 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock Inc. has 0% invested in the company for 1,421 shares. The North Carolina-based Captrust Financial Advisors has invested 0% in the stock. Delta Asset Management Llc Tn, a Tennessee-based fund reported 603 shares.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding firm for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc. that provide various banking services and products in the United States. The company has market cap of $63.72 million. The Company’s deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. It has a 121.43 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; construction loans; mortgage loans secured by multi-family property; nonresidential loans that are secured by commercial office buildings, churches, condominiums, and properties used for other purposes; commercial non-mortgage loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, loans secured by savings deposits, automobile loans, and unsecured or personal loans.

The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.65. About 216 shares traded. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (KFFB) has declined 13.03% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.46% the S&P500. Some Historical KFFB News: 08/05/2018 – Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Releases Earnings; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kentucky First Federal Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KFFB); 04/04/2018 Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Announces Payment of Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – KENTUCKY FIRST FEDERAL BANCORP KFFB.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.02; 08/05/2018 – Kentucky First Federal 3Q EPS 2c