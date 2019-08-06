Parsons Capital Management Maintains Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA); Parker Hannifin (PH) Shareholder Element Capital Management Boosted Holding by $1.60 Million

Element Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) by 149.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc bought 9,372 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.73% . The hedge fund held 15,646 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69M, up from 6,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Parker Hannifin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $166.37. About 529,015 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Parker-Hannifin May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $9.95 TO $10.15 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin 3Q EPS $2.70; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – INVENTORIES AT QTR-END $1.73 BLN; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – QTRLY ORDERS INCREASED 11% FOR TOTAL PARKER; 15/05/2018 – Parker-Hannifin at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 21/04/2018 – DJ Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PH); 15/05/2018 – Adama Technologies Announces Plan to Pursue Contracts With Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Parker Hannifin; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN 3Q ADJ EPS $2.80, EST. $2.63; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – FISCAL 2018 FULL YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE INCREASED

Parsons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 58.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc bought 4,545 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 12,368 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26M, up from 7,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $410.50B market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $4 during the last trading session, reaching $157.67. About 19.39 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Expects Revenue to Jump in the Next Year–Update; 13/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Tsai Said to Join Rubin-Led Bid for NFL’s Panthers; 15/05/2018 – Barclays Adds Aptiv, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV TO ACQUIRE IKANG FOR $41.20 CASH/A SHR; 12/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE – CERTAIN DEVELOPMENTS WITH RESPECT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED POTENTIAL GOING PRIVATE DEAL PROPOSED BY YUNFENG CAPITAL ON JUNE 6, 2016; 20/03/2018 – BEST INC – LIN WAN HAS BEEN APPOINTED BY ALIBABA GROUP TO REPLACE WENHONG TONG AS A MEMBER OF COMPANY’S BOARD; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA TO BUILD PAYMENT, LOGISTICS INFRASTRUCTURE IN SE ASIA; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed Carmaker Seeks $2.7 Billion to Challenge Tesla; 15/04/2018 – The Chinese government is encouraging mainland IPOs by unicorns such as Alibaba-backed financial services company Ant Financial, smartphone maker Xiaomi and ride-hailing app developer Didi Chuxing; 28/05/2018 – ALI HEALTH TO BUY ALIBABA UNIT ALI JK NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98 million and $913.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,887 shares to 327,103 shares, valued at $62.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 9,801 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 302,114 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $205,147 activity. Another trade for 926 shares valued at $150,178 was sold by OBOURN CANDY M. $150,341 worth of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) shares were sold by Bowman William R.

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52 billion and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 5,194 shares to 2,430 shares, valued at $325,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 69,638 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,146 shares, and cut its stake in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS).

