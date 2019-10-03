Parsons Capital Management Lowered Its Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $386,080 as Shares Declined; First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Upped Holding in Comcast New (CMCSA) by $408,660

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 11.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought 9,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 97,135 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.11M, up from 87,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $44.05. About 14.84M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 26/04/2018 – NBC’s Tom Brokaw denies allegation of sexual impropriety in 1990s -reports; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SKY HOLDERS ENTITLED TO GET £12.50 IN CASH FOR EACH SHR; 10/05/2018 – Comcast’s proposed break-up fee would be payable if the deal runs into regulatory trouble; 30/04/2018 – Comcast CEO Brian Roberts Received $32.5M in Compensation in 2017; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST COMMITTED FINANCING AVAILABLE TO SATISFY CONSIDERATION; 09/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP CMCSA.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.19/SHR; 08/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast in lieu of a bidding war; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Include Netflix Subscriptions in Its Cable Packages; 23/05/2018 – Comcast says considering all-cash offer to buy Fox assets; 07/05/2018 – Matt Rosoff: Sources have confirmed for @sherman4949 Comcast’s plan to make an all-cash bid for Fox + Sky, but only if AT&T

Parsons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc sold 5,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 297,034 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.76 million, down from 302,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $284.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $67.15. About 14.50M shares traded or 35.95% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery shuts large CDU for 2 wks of repairs; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL’S `MED SURVEYOR’ VESSEL ARRIVES AT LIMASSOL PORT: AA; 04/04/2018 – Iraq ministry, Exxon still in talks on boosting oil output; 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – PROPOSALS FOR HORN RIVER ASSETS DUE MAY 31, 2018; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS WILL AWARD EPC FOR FIRST NEW LNG TRAIN BY END OF NEXT YEAR, START UP BY END OF 2023; 29/03/2018 – Exxon’s Brazil Ambitions on Display in Record Oil Auction; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil fails to ride oil’s rally as Chevron powers ahead; 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS CONSISTING OF OPERATED & NON-OPERATED PROPERTIES IN CANADA; 24/04/2018 – U.S. top court curbs human rights claims against companies

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney Investors Are On Edge But The Growth Story Keeps Getting Better – Seeking Alpha” on October 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Comcast accuses Google of unfair practices – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Comcast (CMCSA) Stock Moves -1.06%: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Disney’s Fox Acquisition Just Got Billions Cheaper – The Motley Fool” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Comcast gets new Street-high target – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lumbard And Kellner Ltd Liability Co holds 9,854 shares. Moody Bancorp Tru Division holds 0.42% or 349,225 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt reported 0.08% stake. Matrix Asset Advisors Ny invested in 270,479 shares or 2.03% of the stock. Sterling Mgmt Incorporated invested 1.82% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Kistler owns 32,149 shares. Paragon Mngmt reported 20,363 shares. 5.76 million were reported by Lakewood Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Df Dent And accumulated 137,768 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 19.07 million shares. Gofen And Glossberg Il invested 1.94% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Jarislowsky Fraser accumulated 0.75% or 2.92M shares. Mastrapasqua Asset reported 1.35% stake. Mirador Capital Prns Ltd Partnership accumulated 7,214 shares. Valmark Advisers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 6,296 shares.

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98M and $917.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 16,415 shares to 136,462 shares, valued at $7.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 14,497 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,918 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clarkston Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Paw Cap owns 9,000 shares. Aperio Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.45% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Whittier Tru Commerce Of Nevada Inc has invested 0.95% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability holds 67,461 shares or 1.35% of its portfolio. Rench Wealth Mngmt stated it has 1.78% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 3,049 were reported by Highlander Capital Ltd Company. 4,877 are owned by Td Cap Limited Liability Corp. Cohen Capital Management invested 0.74% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 5,977 were accumulated by Garde Capital. Quantbot Lp invested in 13,165 shares. 45,836 were accumulated by Dumont & Blake Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Company. Eastern Savings Bank owns 181,892 shares. Exchange has 50,838 shares for 1.05% of their portfolio. Chesapeake Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 19,468 shares or 2.46% of all its holdings.