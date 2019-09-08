Parsons Capital Management Increases Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA); Mcdonalds (MCD) Holder Paragon Capital Management Trimmed Position by $485,352 as Share Value Rose

Paragon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 4.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc sold 2,568 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 51,525 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.79 million, down from 54,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $165.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $220.03. About 1.98M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 12/04/2018 – New York Post: Infected worker may have given McDonald’s customers hepatitis; 06/03/2018 – McDonald’s massive burger change won’t impact the Big Mac – and it reveals the fast-food giant’s biggest challenge; 04/04/2018 – McDonald’s is tripling its college tuition benefit for employees; 13/04/2018 – Russia lawmakers draft list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS IT’S A `FIGHT’ FOR MARKET SHARE IN U.S; 08/03/2018 – McDonald’s flips golden arches in honor of International Women’s Day; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s to Partner With Franchisees and Suppliers to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 36%; 14/03/2018 – Quick Service Restaurants Market in the US 2017-2021 with Key Players Chick-fil-A, Domino’s Pizza, McDonald’s, Restaurant Brand International and Subway Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/04/2018 – Same-store sales got a bump from increased purchases of McDonald’s premium products and the number of items ordered at one time from the Dollar Menu; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch

Parsons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 58.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc bought 4,545 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 12,368 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26 million, up from 7,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $449.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $176.69. About 8.30M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 29/05/2018 – Alibaba, Cainiao Lead $1.4 Billion Spend on Delivery-Firm Stake; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed China Car Startup to Raise $2.7 Billion This Year; 12/03/2018 – HO CHI MINH CITY — Amazon.com is to officially launch its e-commerce services in Vietnam, with the aim of taking on Chinese rival Alibaba Group Holding in one of the fastest-growing e-tailing markets in the world. The U.S; 19/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left:; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Profit Slips as It Spends to Expand Its Empire; 26/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser has left as Alibaba’s top US dealmaker; 13/03/2018 – Chinese bike-sharing firm Ofo raises $866 million led by Alibaba; 25/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHINA’S Q1 CORPORATE NET PROFIT MARGIN WEAKENS TO 6.73 PCT FROM 7.20 PCT YEAR AGO-REUTERS ANALYSIS; 09/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: SoftBank borrows USD 8 bln in margin loan backed by stake in Alibaba – report; 02/05/2018 – Thai industry goes high-tech with Alibaba and Airbus set to move in

Paragon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $100.95M and $210.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) by 17,964 shares to 122,724 shares, valued at $3.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 11,755 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,397 shares, and has risen its stake in Umb Finl Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF).

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trustco State Bank N Y holds 1.85% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 8,646 shares. Guardian Cap Lp has 0.59% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 168,083 shares. Ledyard National Bank & Trust stated it has 5,836 shares. Schafer Cullen Capital Mgmt invested in 7,798 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Chemung Canal reported 55,629 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Com reported 0.33% stake. Investors Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv reported 1.18% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Campbell & Co Inv Adviser Ltd Co accumulated 1,404 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Mercer Capital Advisers holds 0.95% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 7,428 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 2.48M shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 1,992 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. North Star Asset stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Envestnet Asset holds 0.05% or 194,550 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Financial Bank holds 0.47% or 102,531 shares in its portfolio. Lynch & Assoc In has 2.02% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 32,133 shares.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 earnings per share, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.67 billion for 24.78 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.