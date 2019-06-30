Parsons Capital Management Increases Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS); As Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Has Boosted Position by $4.96 Million

Parsons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 11.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc bought 6,663 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,421 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.04 million, up from 56,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $139.64. About 20.08 million shares traded or 66.66% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 02/05/2018 – FB, DIS: .@CassidyHubbarth discusses the ESPN partnership with Facebook’s Global Strategy and & Investment Lead Adam Berger: FB Anthology combines culture, community and relevance; 11/03/2018 – New York Post: Human remains found in yard of Disney worker missing since 2015; 28/04/2018 – Wanda opens doors to Chinese film metropolis but turns focus back home; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix tops Disney as most valuable media property; 02/05/2018 – Variety: `Trust’ Star Harris Dickinson to Play the Prince in Disney’s `Maleficent 2′; 14/03/2018 – Disney: Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service, Which Will Launch in Late 2019, Will Be the Exclusive Home for Subscription Video-on-Demand; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle; 30/05/2018 – DISNEY STAR JENNA ORTEGA UNITES WITH LATINO COMMISSION ON AIDS AS YOUTH AMBASSADOR; 04/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL GBO $905.1M TO DATE; 09/04/2018 – Nelson, on the other hand, has a war chest of his own, including support of employees and executives from American Airlines and Disney

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc increased its stake in Apple (AAPL) by 2.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc bought 26,222 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.19M shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $226.34M, up from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc who had been investing in Apple for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $910.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $197.92. About 31.11 million shares traded or 11.31% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/03/2018 – Document Security: Decision Allows DSS Patent Infringement Claims Against Apple to Proceed in Court; 30/04/2018 – Brightwire: Tsinghua Unigroup’s Yangtze Memory seeks to partner with Taiwan companies Phison, SPIL, ChipMOS to win Apple; 13/03/2018 – AppleInsider: Rumor claims #Apple at work on 11-inch #iPadPro, no new #iPhones in first half of 2018; 04/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s Previous Entry-Level iPad Cost $329; 08/03/2018 – Sing It Loud: Opal Apples Announces SupercrispiOpalicious Contest, Encouraging Fans to Create Videos Showing their Opal Apple Love with Song; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is preparing to take on Apple’s iPad with a line of $400 tablets that could hit shelves as early as this year; 16/04/2018 – Method Communications Promotes Carolyn Guss to General Manager, San Francisco; 31/05/2018 – Xiaomi, bound for IPO, woos fans (and investors) at glitzy launch; 30/04/2018 – Recode Daily: The T-Mobile-Sprint merger would shrink the U.S. wireless market to just three national players Plus, Apple and Tesla report earnings this week, rental scooters are terrorizing San Francisco, and ’70s environmental recordings move from vinyl to an app

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.96 billion and $10.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr Us Lcap (SCHG) by 109,099 shares to 186,510 shares, valued at $14.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) by 2,958 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,065 shares, and cut its stake in Franklin Etf Tr Liberty (FTSD).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Since January 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $490,228 activity. 42 shares were sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N, worth $4,737 on Tuesday, January 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98M and $913.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 9,801 shares to 302,114 shares, valued at $24.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 40,483 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,974 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

