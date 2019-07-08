Parsons Capital Management Increased Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS); Insight 2811 Position In Morgan Stanley (MS) Was Boosted

Parsons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 11.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc bought 6,663 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,421 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.04M, up from 56,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $141.18. About 2.20 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 13/03/2018 – Media analyst Doug Creutz detail Disney’s move into internet content, ESPN worries; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – DISNEY-BRANDED DTC STREAMING SERVICE TO BE EXCLUSIVE HOME FOR SUBSCRIPTION VIDEO-ON-DEMAND VIEWING; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of more ‘Avengers’ movies; 12/04/2018 – PANEL SAYS DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED THESE RULINGS; 12/04/2018 – PANEL RULES DISNEY OFFER BE REQUIRED FOLLOWING FOX COMPLETION; 22/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ director says new ‘Star Wars’ film puts character first; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson Estate Sues Disney Over `Last Days’ Special; 16/05/2018 – Proposed New FoxWill Be Formed After Shareholder and Regulatory Approval of the Proposed Transaction Between 21CF and the Walt Disney Co; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Terms of Iger’s Extension in Best Interests of Company, Holders; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – REORGANIZATION IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

Insight 2811 Inc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 100.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Insight 2811 Inc bought 7,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 15,961 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $674,000, up from 7,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Insight 2811 Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $43.69. About 2.92 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 10/05/2018 – CORRECTED- PRIME VENTURES – MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC IS ACTING AS SOLE BOOKRUNNER FOR THE ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD OFFERING OF TAKEAWAY.COM NV SHARES(CORRECTS; 18/04/2018 – CFRA’S LEON: WEALTH MANAGEMENT AT MORGAN STANLEY ONLY EXCEPTION; 07/03/2018 – BRITVIC PLC BVIC.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 22/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC MELI.O : MORGAN STANLEY RESUMES WITH UNDERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $330; 23/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Redeker Says the Euro Has Been the Anti-Dollar (Video); 23/04/2018 – U.S. Equity Sales Drop 1.9% in 2018, Morgan Stanley Leads; 13/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Global Rate Forecasts as of April 13 (Table); 06/03/2018 – H & R BLOCK INC HRB.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Is Said to Follow Goldman in Brazil Fintech Bet; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s All American Games Announces The 2018 Morgan Wootten Player Of The Year Award Winners

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning invested 0.02% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Riggs Asset Managment owns 0.01% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 203 shares. Eagle Mngmt holds 15.36 million shares. Btim holds 0% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 5,083 shares. Colrain Ltd Llc has 400 shares. Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The stated it has 0.06% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Cornerstone Advsrs has invested 0.03% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Veritable LP reported 50,845 shares. Whittier Of Nevada, a Nevada-based fund reported 1,763 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) accumulated 1,002 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 5,435 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 13,833 shares stake. 1,140 are held by M&R Incorporated. Btc Capital Mgmt Inc holds 0.49% or 72,115 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 875,898 shares in its portfolio.

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98 million and $913.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,887 shares to 327,103 shares, valued at $62.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 11,155 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,542 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $232,388 activity. Shares for $225,500 were sold by WOODFORD BRENT.