Parsons Capital Management Increased Its Holding in Union Pacific (UNP) by $421,675; Tempur Sealy Intl Com (TPX) Holder Timucuan Asset Management Has Cut Stake

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc Com (TPX) by 9.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 160,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.49M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.93M, down from 1.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $76.93. About 623,866 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 24.75% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 11/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 26/03/2018 – Tempur Sealy Enters Into Agreement With H Partners Group Agreeing to Nominate Arik Ruchim to Board; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY IN LETTER WITH DIRECTOR NABI, H PARTNERS; 20/03/2018 S&PGR Affirms Tempur Sealy Intl Rtg, Otlk Remains Negative; 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F; 09/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY HOLDER H PARTNERS RAISES STAKE TO 14.72%; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Reaffirms Fincl Guidance for 2018; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy 1Q EPS 42c; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $450M-$500M; 15/05/2018 – Entrustpermal Partners Offshore Buys 2% of Tempur Sealy

Parsons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 29.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc bought 2,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,028 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84 million, up from 8,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $175.38. About 1.99M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conference; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CFO SAYS TARIFFS WOULD HURT U.S. JOBS; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES 2018 PRODUCTIVITY LESS THAN $300-350M GOAL; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Tops Views as Volumes, Fuel Surcharges Rise — Earnings Review; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/13/2018 03:24 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC `OPTIMISTIC’ ABOUT TIGHT TRUCK MARKET; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific CEO ‘Confident’ in Productivity Plans (Video); 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q EPS $1.68; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q EPS $1.68, EST. $1.66

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, up 26.92% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.52 per share. TPX’s profit will be $36.12 million for 29.14 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.22% EPS growth.

Timucuan Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB) by 7,837 shares to 413,449 shares, valued at $83.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Foods Holding Corporation by 17,425 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.82 million shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

