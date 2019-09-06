Parsons Capital Management Increased By $2.35 Million Its Celgene (CELG) Holding; Bancroft Fund LTD Has 0.92 Sentiment

Bancroft Fund LTD (BCV) investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.22, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 11 hedge funds increased and started new holdings, while 12 sold and reduced their equity positions in Bancroft Fund LTD. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 1.27 million shares, down from 1.27 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Bancroft Fund LTD in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 8 Increased: 7 New Position: 4.

Parsons Capital Management Inc increased Celgene Corp (CELG) stake by 67.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Parsons Capital Management Inc acquired 24,970 shares as Celgene Corp (CELG)’s stock declined 3.33%. The Parsons Capital Management Inc holds 61,965 shares with $5.85 million value, up from 36,995 last quarter. Celgene Corp now has $69.11 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $97.51. About 2.34M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 26/04/2018 – Acceleron Announces Presentations on Lead Product Candidate Luspatercept at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO SEE BMS AS A GROWTH COMPANY AND OPDIVO AS A GROWTH FRANCHISE; 19/04/2018 – CELGENE NAMES JUNO THERAPEUTICS FORMER CEO HANS BISHOP TO BOARD; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity OTC Adds Tencent, Exits Celgene, Cuts Amgen; 28/03/2018 – Abide and Celgene Enter Worldwide License Agreement for ABX-1772; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CEO MARK ALLES SPEAKS ON CELGENE CALL; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Denali Capital CLO Xll, Ltd./LLC Refinancing Notes; Publishes New Issue Report; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Celgene (CELG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Celgene (CELG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Celgene News: CELG Stock Jumps on Sale of Otezla to Amgen – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Celgene (CELG) Up 6.1% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Celgene Gets FDA Approval for Inrebic in Bone Marrow Cancer – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Amer Mngmt invested in 0.15% or 9,730 shares. Ally Fincl holds 28,000 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Peoples Svcs Corporation has invested 0% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Selkirk Mgmt Lc has invested 13.28% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Summit Fincl Wealth Advsrs Ltd Com reported 0.37% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Corporation Il accumulated 212,716 shares. Eulav Asset Management stated it has 0.95% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Huntington Bancorporation holds 12,440 shares. Welch And Forbes Ltd Company has invested 0.08% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Massachusetts Financial Service Ma stated it has 266,046 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Oppenheimer And has invested 0.35% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Shell Asset Mgmt Communication holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 67,268 shares. Motco reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Wetherby Asset Mgmt holds 0.15% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 12,815 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Celgene has $103 highest and $100 lowest target. $101.33’s average target is 3.92% above currents $97.51 stock price. Celgene had 11 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, June 24 with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Monday, June 24.

Gabelli & Co Investment Advisers Inc. holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Bancroft Fund Ltd. for 60,941 shares. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owns 383,112 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Institute For Wealth Management Llc. has 0.05% invested in the company for 11,146 shares. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Capital Llc has invested 0.03% in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C., a New Jersey-based fund reported 17,179 shares.

The stock increased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $23.59. About shares traded. Bancroft Fund Ltd. (BCV) has 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The company has market cap of $123.95 million. It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It has a 9.02 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the public equity markets.