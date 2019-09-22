Parsons Capital Management Holds Holding in Salesforce Com (CRM); Msci (MSCI) Holder Kylin Management Cut Holding by $25.01 Million as Stock Rose

Kylin Management Llc decreased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 32.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc sold 105,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 215,800 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.53M, down from 320,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.10% or $9.66 during the last trading session, reaching $225.73. About 862,307 shares traded or 59.98% up from the average. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 22/03/2018 – UBS ETFs PLC – MSCI ACWI SF UCITS ETF Closes Below 200-D-MA; 24/05/2018 – Amundi Msci Europe UCITS ETF Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – MSCI may delete Sulzer from indexes amid new U.S. sanctions; 29/05/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI Germany UCITS ETF Closes Below 200-Day Average; 22/03/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI World UCITS ETF Closes Below 200-Day MA; 17/04/2018 – UBS ETF – MSCI EMU hedged to CHF UCITS ETF Closes Above 200D-MA; 03/05/2018 – MSCI INC – QUARTER-END AUM OF $764.9 BLN IN ETFS LINKED TO MSCI INDEXES; 10/04/2018 – UBS ETF – MSCI EMU hedged to CHF UCITS ETF Goes Above 50-D-MA; 16/03/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI China UCITS ETF Closes Above 50-D-MA; 23/05/2018 – MSCI CEO HENRY FERNANDEZ SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION

Parsons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 9.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc bought 3,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 35,445 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.38M, up from 32,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $155.2. About 11.73 million shares traded or 77.63% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 09/03/2018 – Salesforce added a new section to its annual report highlighting its social activism; 20/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: FDX, MULE, CRM & more; 07/03/2018 – PointClickCare Technologies Extends Capabilities of Salesforce Health Cloud With Its Long-Term and Post-Acute Care Insights; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM SAYS FY REVENUE GUIDANCE INCLUDES ABOUT $315 MLN FROM ACQUISITION OF MULESOFT- CONF CALL; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce agreed to pay $6.5 billion for MuleSoft last month; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 45C; 21/05/2018 – Salesforce to Join Global Leaders in Paris for Inaugural Tech For Good Summit, Hosted by President of France Emmanuel Macron; 22/05/2018 – Salesforce’s new San Francisco headquarters is officially open. Here’s a view from the top floor; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce’s pricey MuleSoft deal could force rivals to pay up for software companies; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Results Should See a Boost From Robust Tech Spending — Earnings Preview

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 30 investors sold MSCI shares while 149 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 0.01% less from 73.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. M&T Financial Bank owns 0.01% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 6,003 shares. Capital Intll Invsts holds 0.01% or 80,778 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% or 1,800 shares. Captrust Advisors reported 0% stake. Everence Cap Management holds 1,797 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Il invested in 0.05% or 6,565 shares. Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership owns 1,082 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Principal Grp Inc reported 957,433 shares. Andra Ap has invested 0.16% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Pnc Ser Group invested in 0% or 12,044 shares. American Grp Inc Inc stated it has 0.03% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Guardian Life Insurance Of America reported 0.01% stake. Cls Invs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 281 shares. Douglass Winthrop Llc accumulated 0.02% or 2,025 shares. Korea Inv Corporation reported 247,265 shares.

Analysts await MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.61 EPS, up 19.26% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.35 per share. MSCI’s profit will be $136.36M for 35.05 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by MSCI Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98 million and $917.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,376 shares to 152,678 shares, valued at $20.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 4,789 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,758 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Permanens Capital Lp owns 4,000 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 269,022 shares. Lincoln holds 7,927 shares. Moreover, Pitcairn Comm has 0.67% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 44,232 shares. Oppenheimer And Company holds 0.33% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 80,918 shares. 192,277 are owned by Cambridge Trust. Ipg Advsr Limited Company holds 3,655 shares. 4,428 were accumulated by Argent. Atria Investments Ltd Liability Com holds 199,227 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Wellington Llp stated it has 6.41 million shares. Invesco Ltd stated it has 5.27M shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. 25,683 are held by Diversified. Whittier Trust holds 0.38% or 84,473 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Company Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 850 shares. Rathbone Brothers Pcl invested in 275,205 shares or 1.31% of the stock.