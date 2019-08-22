Parsons Capital Management Holds Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA); Fenimore Asset Management Has Increased Fortune Brands Home & Sec (FBHS) Position by $5.92 Million; Stock Price Rose

Parsons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 58.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc bought 4,545 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 12,368 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26 million, up from 7,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $456.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $175.24. About 9.92 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 18/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2 bln in Lazada, replaces CEO; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to buy food delivery app Ele.me; 08/05/2018 – AGTech, Alibaba’s Next Crown Jewel. Update III; 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Ant Financial To Raise $9 Billion – WSJ, citing; 19/03/2018 – STMicroelectronics’ Products Complete Alibaba IoT Validation, Enabling Better Time to Market for Customers; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Digital Media, Entertainment $840M, Up 34%; 15/03/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP’S SECONDARY LISTING IN CHINA COULD HAPPEN AS SOON AS THIS SUMMER – WSJ, CITING; 17/04/2018 – KBS Fashion Group Limited Announces Signing of Cooperative Agreement to Open Amazon and Alibaba Express Online Stores; 30/05/2018 – The e-payment battle for Southeast Asia swings Alibaba’s way; 29/05/2018 – Investors Led by Alibaba and Cainiao Will Invest $1.38B in ZTO in Exchange for 10% Equity Stake in the Co

Fenimore Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec Inc (FBHS) by 62.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc bought 125,855 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% . The institutional investor held 327,775 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.61M, up from 201,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Sec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.29B market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $52.08. About 922,193 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold FBHS shares while 119 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 116.44 million shares or 1.22% less from 117.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orrstown Services reported 200 shares. Moreover, Brown Advisory Inc has 0% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Tower Bridge holds 0% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 117,169 shares. Prudential Finance stated it has 129,561 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.02% or 250,497 shares. Hudock Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). South Dakota Invest Council reported 0% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Chem Bancorporation holds 0.03% or 6,378 shares. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 101,350 shares. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Aus stated it has 241 shares. Piedmont Advsrs Inc reported 0.01% stake. Rmb Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.53% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 437,119 shares. Royal London Asset Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Advsrs Asset Management owns 0% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 4,280 shares. Balyasny Asset has 0.01% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 19,950 shares.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $2.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pc Connection Inc. (NASDAQ:PCCC) by 43,005 shares to 210,635 shares, valued at $7.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 10,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 539,536 shares, and cut its stake in Donaldson Company Inc. (NYSE:DCI).

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98M and $913.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3,894 shares to 356,778 shares, valued at $74.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,887 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 327,103 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).