Parsons Capital Management Holding in Cvs Health (CVS) Lowered by $2.15 Million; Pepsico (PEP) Shareholder Estabrook Capital Management Has Lowered Holding

Parsons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 55.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc sold 40,483 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 32,974 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, down from 73,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $59.84. About 4.57 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 20/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Offering Hepatitis A Vaccine to Kentuckians Following an Increase in Confirmed Cases of the Virus; 04/04/2018 – CVS TO INITIATE TRIAL TO SHOW EFFICACY OF HEMODIALYSIS DEVICE; 21/04/2018 – DJ CVS Health Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVS); 13/04/2018 – MinuteClinics are a key part of CVS’ $69 billion plan to acquire health insurer Aetna; 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Parent Annual Earnings Forecasts; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Ratings On 12 CVS-Related CMBS Transactions; 02/05/2018 – CVS SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.87 TO $7.08, SAW $1.88 TO $1.92; 13/03/2018 – Aetna Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Acquisition by CVS Health; 06/03/2018 – CVS’s $40 Billion Bond Sale Tests Nervous Market–Update; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve merger

Estabrook Capital Management decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 0.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management sold 102 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 28,825 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53 billion, down from 28,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $181.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $129.94. About 1.95M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net $1.34B; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi executives underlined their commitment to both businesses and intention to keep the two together; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q EPS 94c; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.71, REV VIEW $65.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz; 01/05/2018 – Correct: PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 92.75c Vs. 80.5c; 17/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds PepsiCo, Exits BAE; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo to buy the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods- NYT; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98 million and $913.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6,663 shares to 63,421 shares, valued at $7.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,311 shares, and has risen its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. Shares for $198,769 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Friday, March 1. $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. 2,000 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $105,600 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prns has 811,883 shares. Conning reported 0.08% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Ballentine Partners Limited Liability Company reported 4,635 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services holds 0.06% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 3,954 shares. Moreover, Lincoln National has 0.03% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has invested 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Triangle Wealth Mngmt invested in 0.73% or 25,823 shares. Endurant LP holds 0.24% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 11,036 shares. 4,768 are held by Pinnacle Advisory Grp Inc. Burt Wealth Advsrs stated it has 0.01% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Willingdon Wealth holds 0.37% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 28,122 shares. Naples Glob Advisors Llc has 0.14% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Westpac has 0% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 366,599 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Liability Corporation owns 8,824 shares. Connable Office Inc accumulated 26,360 shares or 0.28% of the stock.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Of America has invested 0.06% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Moreover, Hengehold Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0.6% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 20,809 shares. 5,794 were reported by Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability. Cognios Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Kansas-based fund reported 19,695 shares. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc accumulated 21,005 shares. Bowen Hanes has invested 0.29% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Mar Vista Prns Limited Company reported 592,120 shares. Compton Capital Inc Ri stated it has 1.62% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 0.11% or 134,717 shares in its portfolio. Mathes Company has 1.8% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Daiwa Secs Gru owns 57,073 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. One Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 4,905 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Company invested in 87,207 shares. Dana Invest Advsrs owns 0.18% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 31,426 shares. Rodgers Brothers Incorporated stated it has 17,181 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings.

Estabrook Capital Management, which manages about $1.18 billion and $603.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1,250 shares to 3,350 shares, valued at $191.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 17 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,040 shares, and has risen its stake in Patriot Transportation Holding.

