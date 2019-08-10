Parsons Capital Management Holding in Cvs Health (CVS) Cut by $2.15 Million; Select Equity Group LP Decreased Its Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $42.29 Billion

Parsons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 55.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc sold 40,483 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 32,974 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, down from 73,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $59.29. About 6.52M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – CVS Issues $40B of Debt for Aetna Acquisition (Video); 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health; 07/05/2018 – CVS TO BUY FRED’S ENTRUSTRX FOR $40M PLUS INVENTORY VALUE; 11/05/2018 – Trump assails high drug prices, avoids direct hit on industry; 17/04/2018 – AETNA – GIVEN PENDING DEAL WITH CVS HEALTH, CO WILL NOT HOST CONF CALL IN CONJUNCTION WITH EARNINGS RELEASE & DOES NOT EXPECT TO DO SO FOR FUTURE QTRS; 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Parent Annual Earnings Forecasts; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as President of CVS Pharmacy; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit for $40M to CVS; 22/05/2018 – Thousands of Patients’ HIV-Positive Status Revealed by CVS – Class Action Lawsuit Filed; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS TRUMP “VERY WELL INFORMED” ABOUT FDA ACTIONS

Select Equity Group Lp decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 7.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Select Equity Group Lp sold 231,767 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 2.71M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $494.46B, down from 2.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Select Equity Group Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $414.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $159.12. About 11.43 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 08/04/2018 – Xiaofeng Ren, an international keynote speaker at CeBlT Australia 2018, is selected by Jack Ma as the new data scientist to bring Alibaba’s ‘NASA’ vision to life; 19/03/2018 – ALIBABA TO INVEST ANOTHER $2 BILLION IN LAZADA FOR EXPANSION; 25/04/2018 – MAERSK CEO UNCONCERNED AMAZON, ALIBABA TO DISRUPT BOX SHIPPING; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s to Remain Active on Alibaba’s E-Commerce Platform TMall; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Sells Medical Assets to Hong Kong Arm for $1.4 Billion; 31/05/2018 – Alibaba Co-Founder and Executive Vice President Joe Tsai told audiences at Recode’s Code Conference that many Americans want to stop China from upgrading its technology and from becoming more innovative; 03/04/2018 – ALIBABA TO BUY FULL OWNERSHIP OF CHINA ELE.ME; 22/05/2018 – CITADEL SECURITIES LLC HAS ENTERED THE LEAD MARKET MAKING BUSINESS WITH A SMALL LIST OF EXCHANGE-TRADED FUNDS; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Joe Tsai: A lot of people are trying to stop China from upgrading its tech, including Senator Mark Warner “I still don’t understand it.”; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba bets billions on China’s top food delivery app

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98M and $913.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,525 shares to 11,028 shares, valued at $1.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6,663 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,421 shares, and has risen its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 16,796 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer & reported 0.26% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Columbia Asset Mngmt accumulated 20,086 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 309,067 shares. Yorktown Management And Research Com stated it has 0.4% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Company reported 597 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Linscomb & Williams Inc reported 52,061 shares. Carroll Financial accumulated 5,939 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Summit Fincl Wealth Advisors Limited Co has invested 0.88% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Palladium Ltd Liability owns 0.03% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 7,891 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 0.28% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Co reported 0.04% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Aqr Cap Ltd Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 489,705 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 806,404 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Convergence Invest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co holds 25,915 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. Shares for $233,080 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 8. On Monday, March 11 the insider BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94B for 35.20 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Select Equity Group Lp, which manages about $13.68B and $14766.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Interactive Brokers Group In (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 468,809 shares to 2.48 million shares, valued at $128.41B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 3.68M shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.59 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ceridian Hcm Hldg Inc.