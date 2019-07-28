Parsons Capital Management Holding In Celgene (CELG) Was Increased; As Fuller H B Co (FUL) Market Valuation Declined, Beaconlight Capital Has Lifted Holding

Parsons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 67.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc bought 24,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,965 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85M, up from 36,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $92.76. About 3.57 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 24/04/2018 – MERCK PHASE 1 KEYTRUDA STUDY SUSPENDED: CLINICALTRIALS.GOV; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study; 03/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Celgene No. 2 exec leaves abruptly; Walmart looks at buying PillPack; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Research Collaboration with the Keck School of Medicine of USC Combining REOLYSIN® with Keytruda®, Velcade® and Dexamethasone; 30/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Celgene Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline o; 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – U.S; 14/05/2018 – Celgene at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 3; 24/05/2018 – MOODY’S: CELGENE’S ACCELERATED SHR REPURCHASE CREDIT NEGATIVE; 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Azar calls out a Celgene drug for price hikes that are hurting Medicare

Beaconlight Capital Llc increased its stake in Fuller H B Co (FUL) by 63.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc bought 88,576 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 227,031 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.04 million, up from 138,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Fuller H B Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $49.33. About 207,759 shares traded. H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) has declined 12.66% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FUL News: 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER 1Q NET REV. $713.1M, EST. $664.5M; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 34C; 22/03/2018 – Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2018: Industry Analysis & Outlook 2022 Featuring 3M, Henkel, Arkema and H.B. Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/04/2018 – LAUNCH: HB Fuller $2.139b TLB for Repricing; Call April 10; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – STILL EXPECT TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $90 MLN IN CAPITAL ITEMS IN 2018; 12/04/2018 – H.B. FULLER BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 24/04/2018 – Channing Capital Buys New 2.1% Position in HB Fuller; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – REVENUE GROWTH WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 35 PERCENT IN 2018; 12/04/2018 – HB Fuller Raises Dividend to 15.5c Vs. 15c; 28/03/2018 – H.B. FULLER REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cs Mckee Lp reported 1.34% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Co holds 0.04% or 3,100 shares in its portfolio. Horseman Capital Management, United Kingdom-based fund reported 9,000 shares. 61,965 are held by Parsons Ri. Compton Cap Management Inc Ri reported 1.3% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Whalerock Point Prns Limited holds 0.41% or 6,580 shares in its portfolio. Motco owns 2,128 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Company reported 9,081 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Bancshares invested 0.24% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Brandywine Global Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability has 393,950 shares. Massachusetts-based Eagleclaw Managment Limited has invested 0.75% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has 0.23% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Philadelphia Tru has invested 0.27% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Raymond James Fin Advsrs has invested 0.07% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Cap Mngmt Va holds 3.01% or 116,120 shares in its portfolio.

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98M and $913.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 7,669 shares to 74,397 shares, valued at $7.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 5,934 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,025 shares, and cut its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.05 million activity.

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27 million and $352.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 131,800 shares to 47,250 shares, valued at $8.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Builders Firstsource Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 2.49 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 20 investors sold FUL shares while 57 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 49.48 million shares or 2.15% less from 50.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Int Group Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Moreover, Menta Limited Liability has 0.21% invested in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Mutual Of America Management Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Citadel Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 149,834 shares. Wells Fargo And Commerce Mn reported 0% of its portfolio in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 229,931 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated owns 0% invested in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) for 51 shares. Dorsey Whitney Tru Company Lc, South Dakota-based fund reported 38,347 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) for 4,542 shares. 13,160 are held by Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Liability Com. Michigan-based Comerica Bank & Trust has invested 0.06% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc accumulated 248,964 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md owns 17,665 shares. Legal And General Group Public Ltd Company holds 0% or 142,108 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has 495,747 shares.