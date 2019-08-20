Parsons Capital Management Has Upped By $421,675 Its Union Pacific (UNP) Holding; Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Decreased Its Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) Holding

Parsons Capital Management Inc increased Union Pacific Corp (UNP) stake by 29.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Parsons Capital Management Inc acquired 2,525 shares as Union Pacific Corp (UNP)’s stock rose 2.62%. The Parsons Capital Management Inc holds 11,028 shares with $1.84M value, up from 8,503 last quarter. Union Pacific Corp now has $118.90B valuation. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $168.76. About 1.95M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT AND DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION–IN CERRO GORDO; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL TWO-THIRDS IMPLEMENTED; 23/05/2018 – Nafta Has Been a ‘Tremendous Success,’ Says Union Pacific CEO (Video); 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CFO SAYS TARIFFS WOULD HURT U.S. JOBS; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAD EXPECTED 100% IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Net $1.3B; 30/04/2018 – Union Pacific is Safest U.S. Railroad for Third Consecutive Year; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q OPER REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.38B; 09/03/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc decreased Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) stake by 3.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc sold 12,981 shares as Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG)’s stock rose 9.85%. The Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc holds 324,289 shares with $25.33M value, down from 337,270 last quarter. Gallagher Arthur J & Co now has $16.85 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $90.54. About 552,582 shares traded. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 29/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO – TERMS OF THE TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 29/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Thomas Costello Insurance Agency, Inc; 10/05/2018 – Palladium Equity Partners Enters into Definitive Agreement to Sell Pronto Insurance to Arthur J. Gallagher & Co; 09/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS A.J. AMER AGENCY,; 29/03/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS MCGREGOR & ASSOCIATES; NO TERMS; 09/05/2018 – Investment News: Bill Kline out as head of Gallagher’s $55 billion retirement-plan aggregator; 01/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER 1Q ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.56; 16/04/2018 – AJG Capital Completes Construction and Sales of Newton Gardens Condominium in the Heart of the Village of Westbury; 10/05/2018 – PALLADIUM EQUITY IN PACT TO SELL PRONTO INSURANCE TO AJG; 01/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER 1Q REV. $1.20B

Parsons Capital Management Inc decreased Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 2,887 shares to 327,103 valued at $62.13M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 5,934 shares and now owns 9,025 shares. Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Union Pacific has $20600 highest and $12800 lowest target. $182.86’s average target is 8.36% above currents $168.76 stock price. Union Pacific had 15 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Monday, July 8. Raymond James maintained Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) on Monday, April 22 with “Strong Buy” rating. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, June 12. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, April 4 with “Buy”. Barclays Capital downgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, June 13 report. Loop Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sns Gp Limited Liability invested 0.14% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Brookfield Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.01% or 12,170 shares. Lone Pine Capital Ltd Co holds 3.31 million shares or 3.24% of its portfolio. The New Jersey-based Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Com has invested 0.54% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). North Star holds 1.07% or 54,930 shares. American Assets Investment Mgmt Lc, California-based fund reported 15,000 shares. Rampart Investment Management Commerce Limited Liability Co invested in 29,054 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt Inc reported 24,818 shares. 4,192 were accumulated by Palisade Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation. South State Corporation holds 52,529 shares. B Riley Wealth Inc reported 0.44% stake. Santa Barbara Asset Limited Company reported 1.12 million shares stake. Smithfield invested in 0.19% or 10,259 shares. Inv Advsr has invested 1.01% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 103,128 are held by Mason Street Advsrs Limited.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Union Pacific declares $0.97 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “International Competition And Trade Uncertainty Weigh On US Rail Volumes For Grain – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Union Pacific: Hats Off – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Union Pacific: Cost Take-Outs Outweigh Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has $10000 highest and $78 lowest target. $89.75’s average target is -0.87% below currents $90.54 stock price. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had 9 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, March 12. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. The stock of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, July 1. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 1. Morgan Stanley maintained Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on Monday, April 29 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, May 22 report. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, June 14 report.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc increased Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (NYSE:MNR) stake by 80,865 shares to 709,567 valued at $9.35M in 2019Q1. It also upped Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) stake by 34,375 shares and now owns 152,245 shares. Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold AJG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 144.61 million shares or 1.89% less from 147.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 38,255 shares. Essex Invest Management Lc holds 0.38% or 32,945 shares. Mrj Capital owns 64,241 shares or 3.01% of their US portfolio. Sun Life Finance has invested 0.01% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Tdam Usa invested in 0.08% or 15,046 shares. Country Club Tru Co Na owns 3,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 218,577 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Cibc Ww Markets Inc owns 12,793 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Waddell & Reed accumulated 0.05% or 236,952 shares. Sigma Inv Counselors stated it has 38,236 shares. Tompkins Finance Corporation stated it has 43,774 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn owns 0.01% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) for 3,223 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs, a Japan-based fund reported 733,991 shares. Pennsylvania stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Massachusetts-based Fmr Limited Company has invested 0% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Analysts await Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.82 earnings per share, up 5.13% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.78 per share. AJG’s profit will be $152.58M for 27.60 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.15% EPS growth.

More notable recent Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Dropbox, Occidental Petroleum And More – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Regular Third Quarter Dividend – PRNewswire” published on July 24, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Gillis, Ellis & Baker, Inc. – PRNewswire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Fullerton Health Corporate Services (Aust) Pty Ltd – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.