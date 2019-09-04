Parsons Capital Management Has Upped Bp Plc (BP) Stake by $660,265; Stock Declined; Pier Capital Has Cut Its Wix Com LTD (WIX) Holding by $338,520

Parsons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 41.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc bought 15,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 52,065 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28M, up from 36,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $37.38. About 1.51M shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 01/05/2018 – ‘Complete urban myth’: BP CFO refutes reports CEO Bob Dudley was poisoned in Russian plot; 09/05/2018 – WPP NAMED BP PARTNER FOR CORP, FUELS, CASTROL GLOBAL OPS; 01/05/2018 – BP EXPECTS 2018 CAPEX AT LOWER END OF RANGE; 22/03/2018 – BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: BPMP) Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results; 20/03/2018 – BP: Susan Dio Replaces John Minge; 20/04/2018 – DJ BP Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BPMP); 21/05/2018 – VENTURE GLOBAL- CURRENTLY EXPECT COMMERCIAL OPERATION DATE OF VENTURE GLOBAL CALCASIEU PASS LNG EXPORT FACILITY IN 2022; 01/05/2018 – BP PLC 1Q Capex Flat at $3.5B; 20/03/2018 – BP’S SHEPARD SAYS CUSTOMERS DRIVING CHANGES TO LNG MARKET; 07/03/2018 – BP to produce up to 700 mcf per day from Egypt’s West Nile Delta fields by end-2018

Pier Capital Llc decreased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 4.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc sold 2,821 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 62,100 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.50M, down from 64,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $137.37. About 63,827 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O – SEES 2018 REVENUE $594 MLN – $597 MILLION; 28/03/2018 – WIX.COM SEEKS APPROVAL FOR $80M BUYBACK PROGRAM

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual EPS reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold WIX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 5.02% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oak Ridge Invests Lc stated it has 1.02% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Rice Hall James & Assocs Limited Com holds 515,324 shares or 2% of its portfolio. Covey Advisors Ltd Llc reported 3.92% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). British Columbia Management Corp invested in 0.01% or 8,200 shares. Menora Mivtachim Holding Limited reported 833,289 shares. Steadfast Mgmt Lp holds 4.32% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) or 2.27 million shares. Grandeur Peak Glob Advsr stated it has 312,546 shares. Principal Fincl Grp, Iowa-based fund reported 2.68M shares. New York-based American Group has invested 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc reported 16,882 shares. Massmutual Tru Com Fsb Adv stated it has 66 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Company reported 26 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). State Street has invested 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Invesco reported 34,427 shares.

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $644.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 13,123 shares to 62,482 shares, valued at $8.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Evercore Inc (NYSE:EVR) by 5,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,837 shares, and has risen its stake in Regenxbio Inc.

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98M and $913.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 7,669 shares to 74,397 shares, valued at $7.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,887 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 327,103 shares, and cut its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI).