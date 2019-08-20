Parsons Capital Management Has Upped Bp Plc (BP) Stake by $660,265; Efg Asset Management Americas Increases Stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR)

Parsons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 41.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc bought 15,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 52,065 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28M, up from 36,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $36.85. About 5.98M shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 08/03/2018 – BP SAYS PLANNED MAINTENANCE UNDERWAY AT ITS GELSENKIRCHEN-SCHOLVEN, GERMANY, OIL REFINERY, DECLINES TO GIVE DETAILS; 20/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: The TARGET BP OFF-MED Trial; 21/05/2018 – BP HAS 300 CLAIMS LEFT IN RELATION TO MACONDO SPILL: GILVARY; 26/04/2018 – BP PLC: Helge Lund to Succeed Carl-Henric Svanberg; 20/03/2018 – BP: Susan Dio Replaces John Minge; 27/04/2018 – ODFJELL DRILLING LTD ODLL.OL – IN ADDITION TO MARKET LINKED DAY RATE, A PERFORMANCE BONUS AS AGREED IN ALLIANCE AGREEMENT WITH AKER BP, AS ANNOUNCED ON 21 NOVEMBER 2017, WILL APPLY; 21/05/2018 – BP CEO SAYS DOES NOT SEE COMPANY AS AN ACQUISITION TARGET; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT, EXCHANGED HOT FOR CHARTER AGREEMENT WITH BP MAURITANIA INVESTMENTS, BP SENEGAL INVESTMENTS; 22/03/2018 – BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: BPMP) Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results; 29/03/2018 – INSIGHT-U.S.-trained engineer takes on Algeria’s energy monolith

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp increased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) by 26.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp bought 8,994 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 42,523 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41M, up from 33,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solutions In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $128.25. About 1.04M shares traded or 43.44% up from the average. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 09/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS FUNDASSIST TO FURTHER EXPAND REGULATORY; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial Declares Dividend of 36.5c; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Rev $1.07B; 08/05/2018 – Cramer sits down with the CEOs of Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Broadridge Financial Solutions; 07/03/2018 – Broadridge to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 14/03/2018 – Investors Support Say-on-Pay and Environmental Proposals Broadridge and PwC ProxyPulse™ Report Shows; 03/04/2018 – VP Liberatore Disposes 85 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 17/05/2018 – Santander and Broadridge Complete a First Practical Use of Blockchain for Investor Voting at an Annual General Meeting; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Teams Up With Morningstar to Offer Asset Managers Retirement Plan Investment Data; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL – RAISING FY2018 GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH TO 31-35% , REAFFIRMING OUTLOOK FOR REVENUE GROWTH & MARGIN EXPANSION

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp, which manages about $1.65B and $329.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4,432 shares to 17,351 shares, valued at $4.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carvana Co by 6,981 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,256 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bartlett & Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 200 shares. Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.08% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Bancorp Of America De accumulated 777,144 shares. Csat Inv Advisory LP reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Stevens Mngmt LP has 0.02% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Capital Management Lc owns 3,650 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Fincl Bank stated it has 97,624 shares. First Savings Bank Of Omaha owns 66,818 shares. Essex Inv Communication Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Weiss Multi holds 0.45% or 175,500 shares in its portfolio. Kelly Lawrence W & Incorporated Ca accumulated 3.21% or 171,333 shares. Moreover, 1832 Asset Lp has 0% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 2,805 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Lc holds 236,251 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.’s (NYSE:BR)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Embraer Earnings Results 2nd Quarter 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Share Price Is Up 203% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Broadridge to Acquire a Leading Provider of Canadian Wealth Management Technology – PRNewswire” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Samir Pandiri Joins Broadridge as President of Broadridge International – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98M and $913.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 9,285 shares to 85,006 shares, valued at $5.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 40,483 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,974 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).