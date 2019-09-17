Parsons Capital Management Has Upped 3M Co (MMM) Holding By $949,597; ITOCHU ORDINARY SHARES (ITOCF) Shorts Down By 5.16%

Parsons Capital Management Inc increased 3M Co (MMM) stake by 1.54% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Parsons Capital Management Inc acquired 5,489 shares as 3M Co (MMM)’s stock declined 6.10%. The Parsons Capital Management Inc holds 362,267 shares with $62.80 million value, up from 356,778 last quarter. 3M Co now has $96.69 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $168.07. About 2.50 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Added More Than 3M Subscribers Over Past 4 Qtrs in Mexico; 09/05/2018 – 3M – MOJDEH POUL IS APPOINTED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SAFETY AND GRAPHICS BUSINESS GROUP, EFFECTIVE JULY 1; 12/04/2018 – 3M to Support United Nations Road Safety Initiative; 05/03/2018 – More: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO SEES FY EPS $8.68 TO $9.03, SAW $10.20 TO $10.70; 04/04/2018 – 3M: Marlene McGrath to Retire July 1; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN IS APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 10/04/2018 – PERU SAYS IT SHOULD PRODUCE 3M TONS OF COPPER BY 2021-2022; 23/05/2018 – OROCOBRE UPS CAUCHARI RESOURCE EST. TO 3M TONS LITHUM CARBONATE; 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES INGE THULIN EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN MICHAEL ROMAN CEO

ITOCHU CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ITOCF) had a decrease of 5.16% in short interest. ITOCF’s SI was 1.03M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 5.16% from 1.09M shares previously. With 1,600 avg volume, 646 days are for ITOCHU CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ITOCF)’s short sellers to cover ITOCF’s short positions. It closed at $20.84 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company has market cap of $30.95 billion. The companyÂ’s Textile segment produces and sells raw materials, threads, textiles, garments, home furnishings, and industrial materials. It has a 8.56 P/E ratio. This segment also promotes brand businesses and retail activities related to Internet shopping.

Parsons Capital Management Inc decreased Alphabet Inc stake by 512 shares to 6,694 valued at $7.25 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) stake by 1,831 shares and now owns 22,160 shares. Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. 3M has $199 highest and $14000 lowest target. $178.13’s average target is 5.99% above currents $168.07 stock price. 3M had 14 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained the shares of MMM in report on Tuesday, August 6 with “Underweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 3 with “Underweight”. The company was maintained on Friday, April 26 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Credit Suisse. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Friday, May 24 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, July 12 by UBS. The company was maintained on Monday, July 29 by Morgan Stanley. On Thursday, June 27 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 17,327 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Cobblestone Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Co Ny owns 0.1% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 6,706 shares. Provident Inv Incorporated holds 0.04% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,550 shares. Tiemann Investment Advsrs Ltd holds 0.51% or 4,067 shares in its portfolio. Ifrah Fincl Services owns 0.08% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,231 shares. Strategic Advsr Lc holds 0.65% or 9,824 shares. Sand Hill Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has 0.4% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Enterprise Services holds 4,754 shares. Sequoia Financial Advisors Ltd Co reported 7,375 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Hendershot holds 1.86% or 32,631 shares in its portfolio. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) accumulated 12,819 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Heritage Investors Corp holds 0.46% or 46,383 shares. Moreover, Aristotle Mngmt Lc has 0.01% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Hutchinson Capital Mngmt Ca reported 1,229 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Chilton Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 7,153 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity. Shares for $176,260 were bought by PAGE GREGORY R.