Parsons Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by $574,387; Idexx Labs (IDXX) Holder Greenleaf Trust Decreased Its Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Parsons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 43.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc sold 12,221 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 15,708 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $743,000, down from 27,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $49.26. About 11.52 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 04/05/2018 – Golf-Woods makes cut at Wells Fargo despite putting woes; 20/04/2018 – OCC CONSENT ORDER SAYS WELLS FARGO AGREED TO IT WITHOUT ADMITTING OR DENYING ANY WRONGDOING; 03/05/2018 – Lone Oak Payroll® Closes Wells Fargo Secured Credit Facility to Enhance Payroll Funding Services; 22/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP TRP.TO : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 08/05/2018 – TETRA TECHNOLOGIES INC TTI.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.5 FROM $5; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Cmbs Classes Of Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-C43, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2018-C43; 04/04/2018 – Lennar Hires Wells Fargo, Deutsche Bank to Advise on Strategic Alternatives for Rialto Capital Unit; 15/05/2018 – Berkshire Exits IBM, Cuts Wells Fargo, Buys More Apple: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Provides $70 Million Financing for NextEra Wind; 30/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO SHREWSBERRY CONCLUDES REMARKS AT CONFERENCE

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 56.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust sold 2,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 1,668 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $459,000, down from 3,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $274.55. About 234,765 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 92C; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Rev $537.7M; 29/03/2018 – MONTEA CVA MONTE.BR – CURRENT TENANT IDEXX EUROPE B.V. WILL CONTINUE TO RENT PREMISES AFTER TRANSFER OF OWNERSHIP UNDER CURRENT LEASE; 17/05/2018 – Idexx Labs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS BOOSTS 2018 EPS OUTLOOK RANGE BY 2C TO $4.06 – $4.20; 22/04/2018 – DJ IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDXX); 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Backs 2018 Rev $2.205B-$2.245B; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Net $89.5M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $537.7M, EST. $524.8M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $4.06 TO $4.20

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98 million and $917.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 16,415 shares to 136,462 shares, valued at $7.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 14,497 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,918 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 10.35 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $99,904 activity.

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 7.62% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.05 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $97.66M for 60.74 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.98% negative EPS growth.