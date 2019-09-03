Parsons Capital Management Has Trimmed By $612,810 Its Conocophillips (COP) Stake; Kingdon Capital Management Raised Cameco (CCJ) Holding By $357,313

Parsons Capital Management Inc decreased Conocophillips (COP) stake by 9.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Parsons Capital Management Inc sold 9,285 shares as Conocophillips (COP)’s stock declined 5.73%. The Parsons Capital Management Inc holds 85,006 shares with $5.67 million value, down from 94,291 last quarter. Conocophillips now has $57.36 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $51.9. About 2.69 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 06/03/2018 – NEW YORK — EAST TIMOR AND AUSTRALIA SIGN TREATY TO RESOLVE LONG-RUNNING DISPUTE ON MARITIME BORDER IN TIMOR SEA; 25/04/2018 – COP: TRIBUNAL RULES CO. IS OWED $2.04B IN DISPUTE WITH PDVSA; 05/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips to Hold First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, April 26; 28/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Pricing of Cash Tender Offer; 16/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – WAS ABLE TO DRILL A TOTAL OF SIX WELLS, INCLUDING AN ADDITIONAL WILLOW APPRAISAL WELL ON WESTERN NORTH SLOPE; 06/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Looks to Take Venezuelan Oil Assets After Award; 14/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS CASH TENDER OFFER UP TO $400M DEBT SECURITIES; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA retrenches in Caribbean as Conoco seizures weigh on operations; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips awarded $2.04bn over Venezuela nationalisation; 26/04/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS $2 BLN CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N AWARD IS A “TOUGH LESSON” FOR OIL MULTINATIONAL AS LESS THAN 10PCT OF ORIGINAL CLAIM

Kingdon Capital Management Llc increased Cameco Corp (CCJ) stake by 4.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kingdon Capital Management Llc acquired 32,483 shares as Cameco Corp (CCJ)’s stock declined 15.61%. The Kingdon Capital Management Llc holds 822,683 shares with $9.70 million value, up from 790,200 last quarter. Cameco Corp now has $3.37 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $8.69. About 812,504 shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED; 26/03/2018 – ISOENERGY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH CAMECO CORP., ORANO CANADA INC. AND JCU EXPLORATION COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 100% INTEREST IN 33 MINERAL CLAIMS; 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices; 16/05/2018 – Cameco Announces Election of Directors

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on October, 29 before the open. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 26.47% or $0.36 from last year’s $1.36 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 12.98 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.99% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ConocoPhillips has $8400 highest and $77 lowest target. $79.40’s average target is 52.99% above currents $51.9 stock price. ConocoPhillips had 14 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 26 by Mizuho. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, July 9. The stock of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Societe Generale. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $8100 target in Friday, July 12 report.

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “World Bank tribunal lowers ConocoPhillips award – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ConocoPhillips: Risks Are Growing – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ConocoPhillips: Key Takeaways From Earnings Report – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is ConocoPhillips’s (NYSE:COP) 2.2% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palladium Partners Limited Co invested in 0.04% or 8,737 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 2.44M shares. Intersect Capital Limited Liability reported 0.22% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Pennsylvania-based First National Bank And Tru Of Newtown has invested 0.44% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Mechanics Bank & Trust Tru Department stated it has 21,667 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holding Sa holds 0.27% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) or 481,295 shares. 5,310 were reported by Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership. Wharton Business Grp Ltd Liability stated it has 13,275 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) or 3,304 shares. Navellier & Assoc Inc has 37,012 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Liability holds 0.7% or 194,864 shares. Macquarie Gp Limited, Australia-based fund reported 10.64 million shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.61% or 25,697 shares. Alphamark Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 250 shares in its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office holds 0.01% or 498 shares in its portfolio.

Parsons Capital Management Inc increased Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) stake by 15,355 shares to 52,065 valued at $2.28M in 2019Q1. It also upped Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) stake by 24,970 shares and now owns 61,965 shares. Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) was raised too.

Kingdon Capital Management Llc decreased Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L (Call) stake by 570,738 shares to 100,000 valued at $5.15 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ramaco Res Inc stake by 188,718 shares and now owns 276,246 shares. Argenx Se was reduced too.

More notable recent Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “6 Metals and Mining Stocks Gurus Agree On – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Denison Mines a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on August 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Cameco reports second quarter results NYSE:CCJ – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Cameco Corporation (CCJ) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Cameco Corporation (CCJ) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.