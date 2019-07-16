Parsons Capital Management Has Trimmed By $545,643 Its Apple (AAPL) Holding; Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Cut Its Adobe (ADBE) Position

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc decreased Adobe Inc (ADBE) stake by 23.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc sold 3,500 shares as Adobe Inc (ADBE)’s stock rose 6.38%. The Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc holds 11,500 shares with $3.07 million value, down from 15,000 last quarter. Adobe Inc now has $149.88B valuation. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $308.76. About 889,381 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q DIGITAL EXPERIENCE REV. $554M; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – SnapLogic Announces Integration with Adobe Cloud Platform to Close the Customer Experience Gap; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ADOBE SYSTEMS on May 8 for “Online source separation” (California, Illinois Inventors); 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce in $1.68 bln deal; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 16/05/2018 – Adobe Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations; 27/03/2018 – Infogroup Announces Data Integration with Adobe Audience Marketplace; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR FOR $1.68 BLN

Parsons Capital Management Inc decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 0.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Parsons Capital Management Inc sold 2,887 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 12.19%. The Parsons Capital Management Inc holds 327,103 shares with $62.13M value, down from 329,990 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $944.19 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $205.21. About 16.95M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 18/03/2018 – Apple is designing and testing screens -Bloomberg; 01/05/2018 – COOK: SERVICES IS A ‘HUGE OPPORTUNITY’ FOR APPLE; 23/05/2018 – Apple charges $29 for out-of-warranty battery replacements for the iPhone 6 and above; 19/03/2018 – Apple Could Command Higher Multiple If Services Business Grows, Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 11/05/2018 – Have those floppy disks ready! This connoisseur has the world’s largest collection of rare Apple computers; 04/04/2018 – Apple is developing gesture control and curved screens for its iPhone, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter; 06/04/2018 – Apple says repeal of U.S. EPA carbon plan would threaten investments; 04/05/2018 – The buy makes Berkshire the third-largest Apple shareholder, behind Vanguard and BlackRock; 25/04/2018 – `NO POT OF GOLD’ FOR IRELAND ON APPLE ARREARS: FIN MINISTER; 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc increased Sre 6.75 07/15/21 Pfd stake by 20,000 shares to 60,000 valued at $6.37 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) stake by 296,200 shares and now owns 1.20 million shares. Honeywell Inc. (NYSE:HON) was raised too.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $96.39 million activity. NARAYEN SHANTANU sold $34.32 million worth of stock or 139,834 shares. The insider Rencher Bradley sold $7.39M. 13,804 shares were sold by Morris Donna, worth $3.45 million. THOMPSON MATTHEW sold $10.19 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Thursday, January 24. Shares for $720,480 were sold by Lewnes Ann. Parasnis Abhay had sold 25,000 shares worth $6.00 million on Wednesday, January 30.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 48.55 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Among 16 analysts covering Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Adobe had 31 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Stephens. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, February 15 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 29. Stephens maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) rating on Friday, March 15. Stephens has “Hold” rating and $288 target. Wedbush maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) rating on Friday, March 15. Wedbush has “Hold” rating and $270 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 19 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Hold” on Tuesday, March 12. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $32000 target in Wednesday, June 19 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 24.20 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Among 28 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Apple had 72 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, May 1. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $220 target in Wednesday, April 10 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by J.P. Morgan. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, February 21. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Thursday, April 25. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, January 30 report.

Parsons Capital Management Inc increased Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 6,663 shares to 63,421 valued at $7.04 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) stake by 2,182 shares and now owns 9,498 shares. Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) was raised too.