Parsons Capital Management Has Trimmed 3M Co (MMM) Position By $806,058; Rodgers Brothers Upped By $801,784 Its Cvs Health (CVS) Position

Rodgers Brothers Inc increased Cvs Health Corp (CVS) stake by 185.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rodgers Brothers Inc acquired 15,128 shares as Cvs Health Corp (CVS)’s stock declined 2.55%. The Rodgers Brothers Inc holds 23,268 shares with $1.26M value, up from 8,140 last quarter. Cvs Health Corp now has $78.34 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $60.92. About 6.03 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 11/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 group results; 19/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Launches First Campaign Featuring Unaltered Beauty lmagery; 15/04/2018 – CVS plans to install 750 by June in addition to the more than 800 it’s donated to police departments; 15/03/2018 – Capital BlueCross Teams up with CVS Health to Bring Pharmacists Teach® Program to Central Pa and Lehigh Valley Schools; 20/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES DERICA W. RICE AS PRESIDENT OF CVS CAREMARK; 16/03/2018 – CVS Health is now offering GlaxoSmithKline’s shingles vaccine, Shingrix, at stores nationwide; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 EPS $5.11-EPS $5.32; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: CVS FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Statement on Trump Administration Initiative to Reduce Drug Costs; 04/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH – WILL BE INITIATING CLINICAL TRIAL TO DEMONSTRATE SAFETY & EFFICACY OF NEW HOME HEMODIALYSIS DEVICE

Parsons Capital Management Inc decreased 3M Co (MMM) stake by 1.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Parsons Capital Management Inc sold 3,894 shares as 3M Co (MMM)’s stock declined 6.10%. The Parsons Capital Management Inc holds 356,778 shares with $74.13 million value, down from 360,672 last quarter. 3M Co now has $93.03B valuation. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $161.72. About 1.87 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Company Veteran to CEO as Thulin Shifts to New Role; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q REVENUE 6.79B RUPEES VERSUS 6.48B RUPEES; 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-5%; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – UPDATED ITS 2018 ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH GUIDANCE TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 3 TO 4 PERCENT, VERSUS A PRIOR RANGE OF 3 TO 5 PERCENT; 05/03/2018 – LAUNCH: TORONTO-DOMINION OFFERS 1YR KANGAROO FRN AT 3M +35 AREA; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT DISSLOVES SHARE STAKE IN 3M – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with 3M Materials; 17/04/2018 – 3M Design and Architectural Markets Business Inspire Visitors at Milan Design Week 2018; 18/04/2018 – S. Korea 3M Koribor Yield at 1.65% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 05/03/2018 – 3M: Inge Thulin Appointed 3M Executive Chmn

Among 9 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CVS Health has $102 highest and $58 lowest target. $74.33’s average target is 22.01% above currents $60.92 stock price. CVS Health had 20 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, March 6. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Thursday, April 18 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Thursday, May 2. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $7400 target in Monday, April 29 report. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) earned “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, August 27. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 4 report. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, March 15. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy”.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.25 million activity. On Friday, March 1 LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $233,080 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 4,000 shares. 1,900 shares were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO, worth $101,821. DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of stock or 9,600 shares. 10,000 shares valued at $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,122 were reported by Bahl Gaynor. National Pension Service reported 0.27% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Argyle Mngmt has 0.9% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 43,373 shares. C M Bidwell And Assoc Ltd reported 0% stake. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 49,708 shares. Amg Tru Savings Bank has 0.12% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Chase Counsel reported 0.11% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Blackrock accumulated 0.22% or 92.53M shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio stated it has 902,428 shares. First City Incorporated holds 21,498 shares. Kj Harrison Partners owns 38,958 shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Liability Corp owns 13,543 shares. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 51,121 shares. Credit Agricole S A has 0.14% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 47,073 shares. Etrade Cap Lc holds 0.21% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 136,941 shares.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49 billion for 15.61 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Fincl In invested 0.14% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Cambridge Invest Research Advisors stated it has 0.22% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moller Finance Svcs has 1,801 shares. Texas-based B & T Mngmt Dba Alpha Mngmt has invested 1.06% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). North Star Asset Inc owns 31,560 shares. Bb&T Securities Lc, Virginia-based fund reported 160,596 shares. Federated Invsts Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 7,873 shares. Paragon Capital Management Limited Liability Com reported 2,367 shares stake. Moreover, Carderock Mgmt has 0.13% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Wealthtrust Axiom Lc reported 2,101 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Whittier Tru Of Nevada invested 1.05% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). The Texas-based Fiduciary Financial Serv Of The Southwest Tx has invested 0.35% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP invested in 0.15% or 1.83 million shares. Aviva Public Ltd Liability Company invested in 212,936 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Shine Advisory Ser holds 192 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity. $176,260 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares were bought by PAGE GREGORY R.