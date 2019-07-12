Parsons Capital Management Has Raised Position in Union Pacific (UNP); As Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Mastrapasqua Asset Management Has Raised Position

Parsons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 29.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc bought 2,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,028 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84 million, up from 8,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $171.75. About 2.15M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 14/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific profit rises 22.2 pct; 22/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Union Pacific Above Peer Average; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 64.6 PERCENT, IMPROVED 0.6 POINTS; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/27/2018 02:34 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO LANCE FRITZ SAYS HIRING BONUSES HAVE BEEN IMPLEMENTED BY CO IN CERTAIN AREAS ONLY AND NOT ACROSS THE BOARD – CNBC; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES `STEADY IMPROVEMENTS’ TO NETWORK CONGESTION; 27/04/2018 – Union Pacific Announces National Park Foundation Partnership Encouraging Next Gen to Explore America’s Backyard; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 million Boost from Union Pacific

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR) by 25.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc bought 4,499 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,089 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02 million, up from 17,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $75.16. About 1.16M shares traded or 36.73% up from the average. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 2.05% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 27/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Shareholders Vote Against Board Proposal With 56M Votes Against, 41.3M For; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS EXPECTS TO FUND DEAL THROUGH NEW DEBT; 18/05/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Named Rolls-Royce Supplier of the Year; 27/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Stockholders Vote in Favor of Shareholder Proposal to Lower Special Meeting Threshold to 10%; 10/04/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS – ANNOUNCED DIVESTITURE FROM HAECO SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CO. LTD; 25/04/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BOOSTS DIV TO 12C FROM 10C, BDVD EST. 10C; 30/05/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Inc. Announces Expiration and Results of its Cash Tender Offer for Any and All of its Outstanding 5¼% Senio; 25/04/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS ANNOUNCES 20% INCREASE TO QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS DEAL FOR $650M IN CASH; 02/05/2018 – SPR TARGETING 2X DEBT TO EBITDA RATIO FOLLOWING ASCO DEAL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98M and $913.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3,894 shares to 356,778 shares, valued at $74.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,887 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 327,103 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).