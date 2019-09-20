Parsons Capital Management Has Raised Position in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $886,410; Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Price Declined While Lodge Hill Capital Has Lifted Its Stake

Lodge Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc bought 1,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 5,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.47M, up from 4,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $892.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $21.97 during the last trading session, reaching $1799.53. About 2.22 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – Amazon adopts new policy to promote board diversity; 15/03/2018 – Richard Baum: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed | Reuters; 21/03/2018 – Uber withdraws job offer to top Amazon exec after discrepancy discovered; 18/04/2018 – The rocket company founded by Jeff Bezos is quickly headed toward commercial operations; 27/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: New on AWS DB Blog: AWS DMS and AWS SCT now support IBM Db2 as a source; 15/03/2018 – GUOGUANG ELECTRIC 002045.SZ SAYS IT HAS NOT RECEIVED ANY OFFICIAL NOTICE FROM AMAZON.COM TO RECALL ITS PORTABLE CHARGES, CLARIFYING MEDIA REPORTS; 16/05/2018 – Birmingham BJ: EXCLUSIVE: Amazon considering Bessemer for massive project; 07/05/2018 – Snap CFO Drew Vollero is leaving and will be replaced by an Amazon executive Amazon’s Tim Stone is in. Vollero is out; 25/04/2018 – Amazon’s new Alexa-powered Dot encourages kids to use the word ‘please’ Another Alexa device for another use case; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Continues Investment and Growth in Ohio with New West Jefferson Fulfillment Center

Parsons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 13.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc bought 16,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 136,462 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.47 million, up from 120,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $49.35. About 10.56M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN IN 3Q; 23/05/2018 – 3-D Technology Announces Cisco Premier Partner Certification; 01/05/2018 – Sale of Cisco SPVSS Business to Permira Approved by Cisco’s Board; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cisco warns of major potential hack in Ukraine; 03/05/2018 – Vyopta Expands Analytics for Cisco Webex; 16/04/2018 – Gong.io Extends A1 Funding Round With Investment From Cisco Investments; 02/04/2018 – NHS Introduces New Name and Logo as “Merakey”; 01/05/2018 – Permira Funds to Acquire Cisco’s Service Provider Video Software Solutions Business; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Board of Directors; 21/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 99–TAC-18-49346 Cisco Switches and Transceiver Modules – 36C10B18Q2742

