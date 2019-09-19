Parsons Capital Management Has Lowered Chevron New (CVX) Position By $593,836; Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund Has 1.36 Sentiment

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund Inc (DFP) investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.42, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 19 active investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 14 reduced and sold their stock positions in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 2.41 million shares, up from 2.22 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 10 Increased: 14 New Position: 5.

Parsons Capital Management Inc decreased Chevron Corp New (CVX) stake by 5.12% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Parsons Capital Management Inc sold 4,789 shares as Chevron Corp New (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The Parsons Capital Management Inc holds 88,758 shares with $11.05 million value, down from 93,547 last quarter. Chevron Corp New now has $235.75 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $124.18. About 4.44M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 04:52 PM; 05/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES CAPITAL SPEND OF $18B-20B IN 2019-2020; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Focusing on Cutting Costs, Delivering Production Growth From Gorgon and Wheatstone LNG Projects in Australia; 30/04/2018 – Voya Large Cap Value Adds Chevron, Exits Wells Fargo; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY -UNIT’S CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES TO SUPPLY CHEVRON SERVICE STATIONS, OTHER COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL CONSUMERS IN BAJA CALIFORNIA; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/29/2018 04:03 PM; 30/03/2018 – Chevron Group Lunch Scheduled By Capital Alpha for Apr. 5; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS COMPANY’S VENEZUELA OPERATIONS CONTINUE TO FUNCTION NORMALLY

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The company has market cap of $496.86 million. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It currently has negative earnings. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Oxbow Advisors Llc holds 0.98% of its portfolio in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. for 325,243 shares. Mathes Company Inc. owns 60,400 shares or 0.8% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Shaker Financial Services Llc has 0.48% invested in the company for 37,081 shares. The New York-based Adirondack Research & Management Inc. has invested 0.41% in the stock. Aviance Capital Partners Llc, a Florida-based fund reported 59,971 shares.

More notable recent Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “DFP: A Strong Vote From Our Holy Grail CEF Screen – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. Worldwide CEO, William Eccleshare To Present At The Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference – PRNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “CP’s President and CEO to address the Morgan Stanley 7th Annual Laguna Conference on Sept. 11, 2019 – PRNewswire” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Deere & Company Board Elects John May as CEO and Board Member… – PRNewswire” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred And Income Fund, Inc. (DFP): A Good Or Bad Investment? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2016.

The stock increased 0.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $25.93. About 41,684 shares traded. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (DFP) has 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Parsons Capital Management Inc increased Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 14,497 shares to 77,918 valued at $10.88 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Invesco Qqq Tr stake by 1,800 shares and now owns 4,975 shares. Paypal Hldgs Inc was raised too.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity. Shares for $502,074 were bought by REED DEBRA L.

Among 5 analysts covering Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Chevron Corp has $16500 highest and $13500 lowest target. $146.20’s average target is 17.73% above currents $124.18 stock price. Chevron Corp had 12 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, May 13, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, April 15 with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Societe Generale. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $14400 target in Friday, July 12 report.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59B for 16.43 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0.49% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). D E Shaw And Co Incorporated reported 464,090 shares. Nbt Bancorporation N A Ny has 1.88% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Quantitative Investment Mngmt Lc has 89,388 shares. American Assets Investment Management Limited Com reported 95,000 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc owns 614,454 shares. Alley Ltd Liability invested in 56,465 shares or 1.99% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 2.56M shares stake. Concorde Asset Ltd Liability invested 0.18% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Fincl Advisory Gru accumulated 2,663 shares. Miles invested in 1.27% or 12,548 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 69,417 shares. 342,693 are owned by Deprince Race Zollo. Glenmede Na has invested 0.67% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Waters Parkerson And Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 257,468 shares or 2.6% of all its holdings.