Parsons Capital Management Has Lifted Position in Bp Plc (BP) by $660,265 as Valuation Declined; Eulav Asset Management Holding in Synnex (SNX) Has Decreased by $1.01 Million

Parsons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 41.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc bought 15,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 52,065 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28M, up from 36,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $41.21. About 4.35 million shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 9.98% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 16/04/2018 – BP SAYS PLANS TO KEEP CARBON EMISSIONS FLAT BETWEEN 2015 AND 2025; 06/03/2018 – BP CEO BOB DUDLEY COMMENTS IN ADDRESS TO CERAWEEK GATHERING; 10/04/2018 – BP PLC BP.L – BP LAUNCHES ITS FIRST BATTERY STORAGE PROJECT AT U.S. WIND FARM; 21/05/2018 – BP SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE RESOLUTION ON BUYBACKS; 07/05/2018 – ALASKA GASLINE DEVELOPMENT CORP – BP COMMITS TO SELL GAS TO ALASKA LNG PROJECT; 24/05/2018 – ERSTE SEES 20 BP RISK COSTS 2018, UP TO 30 BP OVER CYCLE: CRO; 22/05/2018 – BP said its venture capital arm was investing in Tel Aviv-based StoreDot as it looks to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in its operations; 07/05/2018 – NORDVIG: FED IS ON AUTO PILOT WITH 25 BP HIKES EVERY QUARTER; 21/05/2018 – Linda Noakes: Exclusive: BP back on its feet but CEO senses no respite; 12/04/2018 – BP, Petrobras Form Strategic Alliance/

Eulav Asset Management decreased its stake in Synnex Corp (SNX) by 26.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management sold 10,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,500 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82 million, down from 38,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Synnex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $96.06. About 345,687 shares traded. SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) has declined 9.29% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SNX News: 29/03/2018 – Synnex 1Q Rev $4.55B; 29/03/2018 – Synnex 1Q Adj EPS $2.14; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q Rev $4.58B-$4.78B; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q Net $71.9M-Net $75.7M; 15/03/2018 – OKI Data Americas Selects SYNNEX Corporation as Primary Distributor for Full Line of Business and Office Printing Products and; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Gives Downbeat Quarterly Forecast — Market Mover; 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Launches Exclusive IT Reseller Community Focused on Technology Convergence; 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Adds Microsoft Azure IoT Solutions to Offerings; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $2.14; 29/03/2018 – Synnex 1Q EPS 61c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.99, from 2.4 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold SNX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 39.63 million shares or 0.99% less from 40.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Affinity Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Morgan Stanley invested in 18,933 shares or 0% of the stock. Opus Capital Lc reported 7,957 shares stake. Illinois-based Alyeska Invest Group Incorporated Lp has invested 0.64% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.06% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) or 44,000 shares. California Public Employees Retirement reported 0.01% of its portfolio in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Great West Life Assurance Communications Can invested in 25,443 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Meeder Asset Management reported 197 shares. Optimum Invest Advisors has 612 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Horrell Mngmt owns 28,000 shares. Kbc Grp Nv accumulated 20,595 shares. Moody Natl Bank Trust Division reported 63 shares stake. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). James Research holds 0.2% or 31,397 shares.

Eulav Asset Management, which manages about $2.35B and $2.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 8,300 shares to 641,200 shares, valued at $44.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comfort Sys Usa Inc (NYSE:FIX) by 7,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Chemed Corp New (NYSE:CHE).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $57,846 activity. Another trade for 600 shares valued at $57,846 was sold by Witt Marshall.

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98M and $913.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 7,669 shares to 74,397 shares, valued at $7.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 5,934 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,025 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).