Parsons Capital Management Has Lifted Its Boeing Co (BA) Position; Pdt Partners Lowered By $1.52 Million Its Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) Stake

Parsons Capital Management Inc increased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 13.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Parsons Capital Management Inc acquired 3,145 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Parsons Capital Management Inc holds 27,311 shares with $10.42M value, up from 24,166 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $203.31B valuation. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 2.89 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/05/2018 – BOEING SEES ITS SPACECRAFT TRANSPORTING ASTRONAUTS TO ISS FIRST; 06/03/2018 – LUFTHANSA CEO LHAG.DE SAYS NOT INTERESTED IN BUYING MORE A380S; 13/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 08/05/2018 – Airbus says needs time to study U.S. decision on Iran; 02/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Boeing, Exits L3 Technologies; 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Air Opts for Boeing Dreamliners in Blow to Airbus A330; 25/03/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: American Airlines nears Boeing 787 Dreamliner order after Airbus A330neo talks end; 28/05/2018 – Boeing Business Jets Wins Four New Orders in 2018; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO CEO SEES `CHALLENGING’ 1Q ON BOEING 737 SURGE; 14/03/2018 – President Donald Trump said Boeing’s F-18 is “his favorite plane” and called it “a work of art.”

Pdt Partners Llc decreased Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) stake by 6.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pdt Partners Llc sold 151,991 shares as Cnh Indl N V (CNHI)’s stock declined 6.30%. The Pdt Partners Llc holds 2.21 million shares with $22.46 million value, down from 2.36 million last quarter. Cnh Indl N V now has $12.88B valuation. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $10.26. About 2.09M shares traded or 34.17% up from the average. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 12.69% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 13/04/2018 – CNH Industrial announces voting results of Annual General Meeting and publication of 2017 Sustainability Report; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml SAYS PROGRAM IS INTENDED TO OPTIMIZE CAPITAL STRUCTURE AND TO MEET OBLIGATIONS ARISING FROM EQUITY INCENTIVE PLANS; 16/04/2018 – CNH Industrial: Presentation on adoption of new accounting standards published on corporate website; 20/03/2018 – TOBIN RESIGNED MONDAY FROM EUROPE TRUCKMAKER CNH INDUSTRIAL; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINA’S 25% TARIFF WILL HAVE NEGATIVE READACROSS FOR TRACTOR OEMS, SUCH AS DEERE (HIGHEST DEPENDENCE ON US MARKET) AND CNHI – BERENBERG; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades CNH Industrial’s senior debt to Ba1, affirms Ba1 corporate family rating and improves outlook to positive; 16/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – CNH INDUSTRIAL ANNOUNCES RETIREE BENEFITS ALIGNMENT FOLLOWING FAVORABLE U.S. SUPREME COURT RULING; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL 1Q ADJ NET $204M, EST. $141.3M; 18/05/2018 – CNH Industrial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – TOBIN’S DEPARTURE WILL BE EFFECTIVE APRIL 27, 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea reported 0.78% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Torray Ltd Liability Com invested in 3,729 shares. First Heartland Consultants Inc accumulated 8,438 shares or 0.9% of the stock. Lipe And Dalton accumulated 543 shares. Altavista Wealth Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.07% or 551 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.89% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ntv Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.74% or 6,774 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru owns 5,459 shares. Hengistbury Inv Llp reported 86,500 shares. Gruss And Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 15,000 shares. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman And has 0.08% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 30,345 shares. Reik & Co Ltd Co stated it has 2,960 shares. Logan Capital Management invested in 0.28% or 11,814 shares. Arizona State Retirement System invested in 114,322 shares. Spectrum Mgmt Grp reported 13,670 shares.

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Boeing has $525 highest and $300 lowest target. $428.64’s average target is 17.73% above currents $364.09 stock price. Boeing had 27 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Buy”. Robert W. Baird maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $470 target. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Monday, March 11. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Argus Research. Seaport Global maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, July 10. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by Canaccord Genuity. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $37000 target in Monday, May 13 report. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Hold”.

Among 2 analysts covering CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. CNH Industrial has $1000 highest and $1000 lowest target. $10’s average target is -2.53% below currents $10.26 stock price. CNH Industrial had 9 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank upgraded CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) on Tuesday, June 18 to “Hold” rating.