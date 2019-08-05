Parsons Capital Management Has Increased Stake in Celgene (CELG); State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Holding in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) Raised as Share Value Rose

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) by 21.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board bought 74,593 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The institutional investor held 422,278 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.98M, up from 347,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in Gallagher Arthur J & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $90.08. About 955,989 shares traded. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 12/03/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS PALMER ATLANTIC INSURANCE LTD; 10/05/2018 – Palladium Equity Partners Enters into Definitive Agreement to Sell Pronto Insurance to Arthur J. Gallagher & Co; 29/03/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS MCGREGOR & ASSOCIATES; 01/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER 1Q ADJ. REV. $1,192.7M; 28/03/2018 – Survey by U.S. Pollster Arthur J. Finkelstein & Associates Shows High Approval Rating for Aliyev Ahead of Presidential Election; 02/04/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher & Co 1Q Rev $1.2B; 10/05/2018 – PALLADIUM EQUITY N PACT TO SELL PRONTO INSURANCE TO AJG; 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Risk Services (NW) Ltd; 08/04/2018 – Chicago Cubs and Gallagher Announce “Gallagher Way”

Parsons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 67.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc bought 24,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 61,965 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85M, up from 36,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $93.87. About 4.14 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 24/04/2018 – MERCK PHASE 1 KEYTRUDA STUDY SUSPENDED: CLINICALTRIALS.GOV; 05/04/2018 – FORMA Therapeutics Achieves Key Objective in Collaboration with Celgene Corporation to Advance a Novel Protein Homeostasis Oncology/Immuno-Oncology Program; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE FOR OPDIVO AT TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES FROM STUDY; 08/03/2018 – REG-Bavarian Nordic Announces Phase 2 Trial Investigating Combination of Its Immunotherapy CV301 and Nivolumab in Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Denali Capital CLO XII, Ltd./LLC Refinancing Notes; Publishes New Issue Report; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE- SAFETY PROFILE OBSERVED IN ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN STUDIES OF EPACADOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to; 13/03/2018 – FDA PRIORITY REVIEW OF KEYTRUDA IN ADVANCED CERVICAL CANCER; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Drw Secs Ltd Llc owns 3,260 shares. Illinois-based First Midwest State Bank Tru Division has invested 0.22% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Meiji Yasuda Life Ins owns 21,060 shares. Oaktop Capital Mgmt Ii Limited Partnership reported 40.9% stake. Northern holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 9.02 million shares. 10 owns 22,687 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Aqr Cap has invested 0.1% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). North Mgmt has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Northrock Prtn Lc holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 8,619 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.01% or 776 shares in its portfolio. Mraz Amerine And Associate holds 0.09% or 3,100 shares in its portfolio. Indexiq Ltd Liability invested 2.12% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 7,848 shares. Atria Invs Lc accumulated 16,339 shares. 3,220 were accumulated by Pekin Hardy Strauss.

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Celgene’s Pomalyst-based therapy OK’d in Canada for multiple myeloma – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Is Stumbling Ahead of Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Celgene and the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America Bring MS MindShift Initiative and â€œBrain Bulbâ€ Hot Air Balloon to Festival to Raise Awareness of Multiple Sclerosis and Brain Health – Business Wire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Celgene (CELG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in Store for Celgene Corporation (CELG) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98 million and $913.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3,894 shares to 356,778 shares, valued at $74.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,411 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,764 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.05 million activity.

More notable recent Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Verbag Versicherungsberatungs AG – PRNewswire” on May 13, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Boston Marks Insurance Brokers – PRNewswire” published on December 06, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Completes Acquisition of Stackhouse Poland Group Limited – PRNewswire” on April 09, 2019. More interesting news about Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) were released by: Insurancenewsnet.com and their article: “Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release And Conference Call Date – Insurance News Net” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Arthur J. Gallagher acquires minority stake in Edelweiss Insurance Brokers Limited – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold AJG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 144.61 million shares or 1.89% less from 147.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Dempsey Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2.13% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) for 68,440 shares. 444,449 were reported by Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Lc. Weiss Multi accumulated 125,000 shares. Caxton Assocs Ltd Partnership has 8,654 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Private Advisor Group Inc Lc has invested 0.01% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Charles Schwab Inv Inc has 1.12M shares. Bahl Gaynor holds 110,136 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 17,400 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 61,814 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 0.01% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Bancorporation Of Hawaii has 7,674 shares. Kentucky Retirement has 0.06% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Lc accumulated 5,810 shares or 0.1% of the stock. 1,986 are held by Hanseatic Mngmt Services Incorporated. Utah Retirement invested in 34,028 shares.

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, which manages about $35.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Entergy Corp New (NYSE:ETR) by 6,520 shares to 190,942 shares, valued at $18.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 285,831 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.53 million shares, and cut its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO).