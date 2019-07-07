Parsons Capital Management Has Increased By $1.20 Million Its Boeing Co (BA) Stake; Apollo Tactical Income Fund Has 0.83 Sentiment

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc (AIF) investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. It’s down -1.17, from 2 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 15 active investment managers started new and increased positions, while 18 trimmed and sold holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 4.58 million shares, down from 4.99 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 14 Increased: 13 New Position: 2.

Parsons Capital Management Inc increased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 13.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Parsons Capital Management Inc acquired 3,145 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 15.82%. The Parsons Capital Management Inc holds 27,311 shares with $10.42M value, up from 24,166 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $200.22B valuation. The stock increased 0.39% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $355.86. About 2.60 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 23/03/2018 – The ITC had widely been expected to side with Chicago-based Boeing, which accused Bombardier of dumping the planes, or selling them below cost, in the U.S. market; 28/03/2018 – Singapore Airlines to fly new Dreamliner to all Japan destinations; 03/04/2018 – Amazon finishes higher despite Trump’s new threat on shipping rates; 11/04/2018 – Boeing’s venture capital arm invests both outside the U.S. and in a space company for the second time in less than a month; 09/03/2018 – AIRBUS EXPECTS TRUMP, BOEING TO PURSUE WTO MORE AGGRESSIVELY; 12/04/2018 – BOEING: NASA NEEDS TO LEAD MARS, DEEP-SPACE EXPLORATION; 20/04/2018 – BOEING HAS BEEN WORKING TO UNDERSTAND ROOT CAUSE: ESPER; 20/04/2018 – Boeing, Brazil’s Embraer close to tie-up – report; 31/05/2018 – BOEING HASN’T MISSED ANY JET DELIVERIES DUE TO SUPPLIER STRAIN; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO: A tit-for-tat tariff battle would be a problem for customers like Boeing

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advent Capital Mgmt De reported 65,500 shares stake. Baldwin Brothers Ma accumulated 0% or 45 shares. Scotia reported 0.46% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.07% or 527 shares. Woodstock owns 3,334 shares. First Manhattan holds 44,603 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Hawaii accumulated 12,978 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 9,302 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca holds 0.29% or 902 shares in its portfolio. 2,367 were reported by Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv. Northeast Consultants reported 3,456 shares stake. 103,761 are held by Markston Limited Liability Com. 2,696 are held by Tower Bridge Advisors. Palisade Asset Management Ltd Liability has 3,370 shares. West Chester Capital Advsr Inc reported 1,848 shares stake.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. Shares for $1.20M were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13. On Friday, February 8 the insider McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03 million. 2,137 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. The insider LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49 million. Smith Gregory D also sold $7.83 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, February 8. 26,557 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $10.50M were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN.

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Boeing had 28 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by Landesbank. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Thursday, January 10. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $450 target. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 12. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Hold” on Monday, March 11. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by J.P. Morgan. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, March 26. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Cowen & Co. UBS maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Friday, March 8. UBS has “Buy” rating and $525 target.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 2.08% of its portfolio in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. for 279,887 shares. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. owns 372,430 shares or 2.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mariner Investment Group Llc has 0.79% invested in the company for 40,000 shares. The Colorado-based Advisors Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.22% in the stock. Robinson Capital Management Llc, a Michigan-based fund reported 42,141 shares.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The company has market cap of $214.94 million. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

