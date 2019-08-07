Parsons Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $784,080 as Share Price Declined; Grainger W W Com (GWW) Stake Held by Bsw Wealth Partners

Bsw Wealth Partners increased its stake in Grainger W W Inc Com (GWW) by 114.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bsw Wealth Partners bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 2,808 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $845,000, up from 1,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bsw Wealth Partners who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $269.98. About 532,639 shares traded or 5.63% up from the average. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 08/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Grainger’s senior unsecured rating to A3 and short-term rating to P-2; outlook stable; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Adj EPS $4.18; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Net $231.5M; 19/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – EXPECTS 2018 SALES GROWTH OF 5 TO 8 PERCENT AND EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $14.30 TO $15.30; 25/04/2018 – Grainger Increases Quarterly Dividend By 6.3 Percent; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises 2018 View To EPS $14.30-EPS $15.30; 02/04/2018 – W.W. Grainger: Chief People Officer Joseph High to Retire; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Year Sales Guidance to Range of 5% to 8%; 16/04/2018 – W W Grainger Inc expected to post earnings of $3.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 02/04/2018 Grainger Names Thomas Okray CFO

Parsons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 3.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc sold 9,801 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 302,114 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.41M, down from 311,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $300.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $70.96. About 11.64 million shares traded or 11.00% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Earnings Increase 16 Percent to $4.7 Billion in First Quarter 2018; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sets new targets for cutting emissions; 01/05/2018 – Exxon Defends Guyana Deal as Oil Giant Pushes for Quick Output; 21/03/2018 – Drillers give tepid response to record U.S. offshore lease sale; 12/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL NEW SYNTHETIC MOTOR OIL FOR HIGH MILEAGE VEHICLES; 22/05/2018 – Exxon Won First Round of Island Gas Prize; Now Locals Want More; 05/04/2018 – Husky Energy Announces Chief Financial Officer Resignation; 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS 97% INVESTORS VOTE IN FAVOR OF ELECTING DIRECTORS; 03/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exxon pushes ahead with Rosneft LNG project despite sanctions; 04/04/2018 – IRAQ OIL MINISTRY SAYS STILL IN DISCUSSION WITH EXXON ABOUT SOUTHERN OILFIELDS PROJECT

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilltop has 49,799 shares. River Road Asset Ltd Liability Co owns 565,716 shares or 1.02% of their US portfolio. Etrade Cap Mngmt Limited reported 42,210 shares. Chemung Canal Trust holds 89,924 shares. Prospector Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company holds 8,200 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Beacon Cap Mgmt Incorporated invested 0% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Miller Howard Invs New York reported 5,116 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Arete Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability holds 47,778 shares or 0.81% of its portfolio. Bragg Advisors has 94,984 shares for 1% of their portfolio. Blume has 0.86% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Raub Brock Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 8,882 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Ws Mgmt Lllp has 0.35% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). D E Shaw And Inc reported 165,136 shares. Wellington Shields & Ltd Liability Corporation owns 42,017 shares. Beaumont Ptnrs Limited Com has invested 0.33% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Oil & Gas Stock Roundup: ExxonMobil’s Q2 Update, TC Energy’s Asset Sale & More – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Is a New Bear Market Forming in Oil? – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon downgraded at RBC as macro headwinds mount – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon Mobil Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98 million and $913.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,145 shares to 27,311 shares, valued at $10.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 5,056 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,229 shares, and has risen its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold GWW shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 6.27% less from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Tru Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested 0.03% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Moreover, United Svcs Automobile Association has 0.03% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Northstar Advsrs Lc has 0.06% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). The Illinois-based First Midwest National Bank Trust Division has invested 0.28% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Wagner Bowman accumulated 1,660 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Cibc Natl Bank Usa reported 1,632 shares. 2.23M are held by Clearbridge Invs Lc. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System has 0.01% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 2,637 shares. Moreover, Haverford has 0% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 801 shares. Td Asset Mgmt reported 37,031 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Co Limited holds 0.01% or 3,644 shares in its portfolio. Bancorp Of Montreal Can holds 0.11% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 440,388 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.02% or 83,370 shares in its portfolio. Old Natl Bank & Trust In owns 1,405 shares. 1.06M were reported by Tiaa Cref Management Lc.

Bsw Wealth Partners, which manages about $804.68M and $252.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr Us Aggregate B (SCHZ) by 32,339 shares to 155,977 shares, valued at $8.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 81,884 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 251,568 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Ser Tr Nuveen Brc Munic.

More notable recent W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “WW Grainger Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – WW Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Are W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “When Should You Buy W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Grainger (GWW) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Lag Estimates, Up Y/Y – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.