Parsons Capital Management Has Decreased Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position by $335,129 as Market Value Declined; Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Has Trimmed Caterpillar Com (CAT) Position by $509,895 as Market Valuation Declined

Parsons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc sold 2,411 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 127,764 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.86M, down from 130,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $127.67. About 1.47M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY, OXFORD TO INVESTIGATE JARDIANCE; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET EARNINGS INCLUDED AFTER-TAX INTANGIBLE AMORTIZATION EXPENSE OF APPROXIMATELY $1.0 BLN; 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Couple suing Johnson & Johnson over talcum powder wins $37M; 05/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS FOUND LIABLE FOR CLAIMS TALC TAINTED BY ASBESTOS; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industr; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE VELCADE SALES $313 MLN VS $280 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 08/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson/biosimilars: immune to reason; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 23 Months

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Com (CAT) by 35.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc sold 3,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 6,949 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $941,000, down from 10,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $128.43. About 1.84 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 05/04/2018 – Trump escalates China trade fight, threatening $100 billion more in tariffs; 09/03/2018 – Dutch Tata Steel says it should be exempt from U.S. tariffs; 22/03/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 26/04/2018 – Caterpillar’s Caution Finds an Echo in Asia in Komatsu’s Outlook; 05/03/2018 – “Seeing Caterpillar and Harley-Davidson trade higher tells me that traders think this will end diplomatically,” says one strategist; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Bob De Lange to Become Group Pres of Customer & Dealer Support; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – CHARTER’S RETIREMENT WILL BE EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar lifts 2018 outlook on robust global demand; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 2 percent

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 15.96 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98 million and $913.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 15,355 shares to 52,065 shares, valued at $2.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 2,182 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,498 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

