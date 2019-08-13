Parsons Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding in Conocophillips (COP) by $612,810 as Share Value Declined; As F5 Networks (FFIV) Stock Price Declined, Fiduciary Trust Company Upped Its Holding

Parsons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 9.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc sold 9,285 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 85,006 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.67M, down from 94,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.56B market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $54.55. About 2.34 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 25/04/2018 – Energy Law360: BREAKING: ConocoPhillips Wins $2B In Claim Against Venezuela Oil Co; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips quarterly profit jumps 52 percent; 27/03/2018 – Houston Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Oxy ‘evaluating’ plan to buy former ConocoPhillips campus; 26/04/2018 – Conoco sues to enforce $2 bln award that Venezuela scorns; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE ERNST & YOUNG LLP AS ACCOUNTING FIRM FOR COMPANY; 20/03/2018 – SANTOS LTD STO.AX – APPROVALS MILESTONE CONFIRMS BAROSSA AS THE LEADING CANDIDATE TO SUPPLY BACKFILL GAS TO DARWIN LNG; 27/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips’ Outlook Brightens with $5.5 Billion in Spending for 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert; 16/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – WAS ABLE TO DRILL A TOTAL OF SIX WELLS, INCLUDING AN ADDITIONAL WILLOW APPRAISAL WELL ON WESTERN NORTH SLOPE; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips ‘not close’ to recouping $2 billion from PDVSA- CEO; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips shareholders reject executive pay proposal

Fiduciary Trust Company increased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 20.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Trust Company bought 2,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 17,321 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, up from 14,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Trust Company who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $132.25. About 249,553 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS SEES 3Q ADJ EPS $2.36 TO $2.39, EST. $2.37; 09/03/2018 F5 CEO Locoh-Donou Charts the Software Shift — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC – PELZER WILL ASSUME HIS ROLE EFFECTIVE MAY 21, 2018; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS SAYS BOARD ON APRIL 20, TOOK ACTION TO APPOINT FRANCIS J. PELZER AS ITS NEXT EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Pelzer to Succeed Andrew Reinland on May 21; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Reinland to Retire May 31; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds F5 Networks, Exits Cadence Design; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in F5 Networks; 12/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $150; 11/04/2018 – Appdome Partners with F5 to Deliver Anti-Bot Services to Any App, Without Coding

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold FFIV shares while 159 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 56.78 million shares or 6.30% less from 60.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited stated it has 0.08% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Westpac Bk Corporation reported 0% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). 312,253 are held by State Bank Of America Corp De. Royal Bancorporation Of Scotland Public holds 1,750 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gru Llc owns 50 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Nuwave Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 285 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 5,036 shares. Bridges Invest reported 0.02% stake. Burney holds 0.25% or 25,290 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 33,342 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 0.06% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 152,382 shares. Fmr Limited Co reported 1.20 million shares. D E Shaw accumulated 0.09% or 429,342 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt owns 0.11% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 8,816 shares. Zebra Management has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

More notable recent F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “F5 Networks (FFIV) to Post Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Validea’s Top Five Technology Stocks Based On Warren Buffett – 8/4/2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “F5 Networks (FFIV) to Acquire NGINX for $670M, Stock Down – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 13, 2019.

Fiduciary Trust Company, which manages about $3.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 10,791 shares to 249,238 shares, valued at $13.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp New by 3,062 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,290 shares, and cut its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL).

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98 million and $913.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 4,545 shares to 12,368 shares, valued at $2.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 5,056 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,229 shares, and has risen its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northeast Inv Mngmt stated it has 8,973 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Texas-based South Texas Money Mngmt has invested 0.03% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Davis R M accumulated 0.79% or 316,648 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York holds 221,456 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity Rech has 214,278 shares. Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab has 0.09% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp accumulated 13.67 million shares. Lodestar Counsel Ltd Com Il stated it has 0.18% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Syntal Capital Prtnrs Lc reported 20,725 shares stake. The New York-based First Eagle Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.61% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Parkside Retail Bank And Tru invested 0.19% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 0.12% or 3,860 shares. B Riley Wealth reported 0.06% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Fagan Associate holds 54,955 shares or 1.57% of its portfolio. Fred Alger Mngmt Incorporated owns 27,611 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Canopy Growth, Cheniere, CSX, Johnson & Johnson, Motorola, Slack, Tilray, VMware and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Be Delighted With ConocoPhillips’s (NYSE:COP) ROE Of 22%? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Short Sellers Pile Into Energy Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “ConocoPhillips increases 2019 share buyback by $500M – Houston Business Journal” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Q2 Earnings Preview: ConocoPhillips – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.