Parsons Capital Management Has Decreased Intuit (INTU) Position by $386,280; Stock Price Rose; Bank Of Italy Boosted Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) Position by $14.78 Million

Bank Of Italy increased its stake in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) by 19.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Italy bought 1.48M shares as the company’s stock declined 6.30% . The institutional investor held 9.05M shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $92.87 million, up from 7.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Italy who had been investing in Cnh Indl N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.89 billion market cap company. The stock 0.05% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $11.02. It is down 12.69% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial reported 2018 first quarter consolidated revenues up 17% to $6.8 billion, net income at $202 million, or $0.14 per share. Net industrial debt(3)(4) at $1.9 billion; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINA’S 25% TARIFF WILL HAVE NEGATIVE READACROSS FOR TRACTOR OEMS, SUCH AS DEERE (HIGHEST DEPENDENCE ON US MARKET) AND CNHI – BERENBERG; 19/03/2018 CNH Industrial Announces Senior Leadership Changes; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – FULL YEAR GUIDANCE NET SALES OF INDUSTRIAL ACTIVITIES OF APPROXIMATELY $28 BILLION; 16/04/2018 – CNH TO MODIFY RETIREE BENEFITS FOLLOWING SUPREME COURT RULING; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: US FARMERS WILL FEEL EFFECT IMMEDIATELY AS THEY TEND TO SELL THEIR 2017 HARVEST GRADUALLY THROUGHOUT 2018 MARKETING YEAR – BERENBERG; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In; 19/03/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPOINTED DEREK NEILSON AS INTERIM CEO; 29/05/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL’S MAIN SHAREHOLDER EXOR SEES “WIDE MARGINS” TO CREATE VALUE IN COMPANY WITHOUT SPINOFFS – ELKANN; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL REPORTS NEW BUYBACK PROGRAMME OF UP TO $700M

Parsons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc sold 1,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 14,970 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.91 million, down from 16,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $271.01. About 274,016 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q NET REV. $2.93B, EST. $2.86B; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT SEES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP REV. GROWTH OF 12 TO 13%; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT RAISES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE; 27/03/2018 – INTUIT SR UNSECURED RTG RAISED TO A3 FROM Baa1 BY MOODY’S; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q EPS 4c-EPS 6c; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6 PERCENT INCREASE IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS: RAISES FULL-YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE RANGE; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Rev $5.915B-$5.935B; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98 million and $917.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 3,150 shares to 35,445 shares, valued at $5.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IGV) by 1,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,355 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, down 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold INTU shares while 243 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 219.23 million shares or 0.86% less from 221.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset accumulated 0.24% or 10,775 shares. Capital Counsel invested in 0.09% or 906 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.24% or 21,228 shares. Symphony Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 0.24% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 4,445 shares. Veritas Investment Management Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 2,379 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Dsc LP has 2,111 shares. Coldstream Management Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 801 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 485,241 shares. Menta Cap Limited Liability Com owns 2,440 shares. Headinvest Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.93% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Douglass Winthrop Advsr Limited Company stated it has 0.03% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Communication holds 0% or 3,877 shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway Mgmt Inc holds 33,430 shares. Charles Schwab Management Inc holds 1.19 million shares.